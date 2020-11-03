Retired history teacher Doug Kubicek and Mark Myers, a night dispatcher in the Lavaca County Sheriff's Office, are facing off in the election for Lavaca County judge.
The winner will serve as judge until 2022, filling the unexpired term of former judge Tramer Woytek, who resigned in February to take a job with the Texas Association of Counties.
County judges run commissioners court meetings, help set the county's budget and fulfill a variety of judicial duties, among other responsibilities.
Kubicek, 68, taught history for 29 years in Hallettsville, Moulton and Cuero schools. He is running as a Democrat.
In an interview Wednesday, Kubicek said protecting the health and safety of the county's residents is his primary goal.
If elected, Kubicek said he would meet with the county's new EMS director, Michael Furrh and sit down with the four commissioners to discuss their goals for their precincts.
Kubicek has said he wants to keep the county's tax rate flat to help residents get through the economic "crunch time" created by the economic downturn and decline in oil field activity.
As the pandemic continues, Kubicek has primarily campaigned over the phone.
"We're still in the middle of the COVID thing and it doesn't look like it's going to let up anytime soon," Kubicek said.
Myers, 54, of Vienna, is a longtime resident of Lavaca County with nearly 20 years of experience in law enforcement.
If he is elected, Myers said he hopes to help businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic and transition into what he called the "post-COVID economy."
Public safety is Myers' top priority, but he also wants to keep tax burdens at a minimum for the county's residents.
Though the pandemic remains a "real threat," Myers said, he has by and large conducted a traditional campaign, attending Rotary Club meetings and other public functions.
"A lot of people have suffered," Myers said. "I think we can get back to some degree of normal."
The winner will take office Jan. 1.
