Ken Paxton – Republican
Did not respond to the questionnaire. We will monitor the site and if he responds we will publish his answers.
Rochelle Mercedes Garza - Democrat
Campaign Website: RochelleGarzaforTexas.com
Elections: How would you protect Texans’ freedom to vote while maintaining safe and secure elections?
As Attorney General, I will dismantle the wasteful “election integrity unit” — which is really about enforcing the GOP’s voter suppression measures, instead of protecting voting rights — and replace it with a voter protection unit under a fully funded Civil Rights Division. I will ensure voting rights are protected, not undermined, especially for voters of color.
Ethics: How can voters be assured that campaign donations will not impact how the Attorney General interprets and enforces the law?
We must bring about fundamental change in the office of the Attorney General. I’m running for Texas AG to restore integrity, transparency and trust to the office. That means ending the culture of corruption and pay-to-play politics. As AG, I will not be beholden to powerful industries; instead, I will answer to the people of Texas and respect the rule of law.
Children’s Health: Do you believe the government should become involved in healthcare decisions made for children by their parents and physicians? Please explain.
As a parent, I am deeply committed to ensuring the office of the Attorney General protects all Texans. Decisions about the health of children are extremely personal, and should only be made between parents, physicians and the child, when appropriate. Politicians have no place in the decision-making process about a child’s medical treatment.
Immigration: What should be the role of the Texas Attorney General regarding immigration law and policy?
Immigration enforcement falls under federal jurisdiction. As an immigration attorney and border native, I understand the complexities of our immigration system. I have litigated against bad policies that have created a humanitarian crisis at the border. Texas’ enforcement efforts at the border are unconstitutional, wasteful and only worsen the issue.
Priorities: What would be your highest priorities for the next four years, and how do you intend to accomplish them?
As AG, I will protect the rights of all Texans. I’ll root out corruption and bring back integrity and transparency to the AG’s office. I’ll create a Civil Rights Division to protect the safety, privacy, and dignity of Texans, and I’ll prioritize consumer protections to hold bad actors accountable. Most importantly, I will fight to restore abortion rights in Texas.
Mark Ash – Libertarian
Did not respond to the questionnaire. We will monitor the site and if he responds we will publish his answers.