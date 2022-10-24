Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Justice, Texas Supreme Court Place 5
Rebeca Huddle – Republican
Campaign Website: rebecahuddle.com
Ethics: Since judicial candidates solicit donations and raise money to be elected, how can voters be assured that campaign donations will not impact how judges interpret the law and/or review lower court decisions?
I have authored more than 400 reasoned judicial opinions. This body of work demonstrates my fidelity to the rule of law. My opinions explain why I decided each case as I did and show that I apply the law fairly, in every case, regardless of who the parties or lawyers are or whether they contributed to my campaign. My record also shows I have ruled against campaign contributors many, many times.
Standards: Texas requires that candidates for this court be licensed in Texas for at least 10 years and have no suspensions or revocations in that time. What are the positive and negative impacts of this requirement?
Supreme Court Justices should be experts in Texas law, with long experience. They must be people of integrity and strong moral character, with sterling reputations. Texas’s licensure requirements weed out unqualified candidates, and I support them. Their only negative impact is that lawyers who are new or have been disciplined cannot serve. But that is appropriate in my view.
Equity: What can be done to improve access to justice for all, including people or groups who may be underserved?
The Court’s Access to Justice Commission works to expand access to free legal services. More lawyers should volunteer pro bono (free) representation of poor Texans, and courts should encourage and recognize lawyers who do. Technology can also help. The Supreme Court now permits Zoom hearings in routine hearings, so Texans can participate in court proceedings without missing a day of work.
Other Issues: What issues do you believe will be the most pressing for the Texas Supreme Court?
Court backlogs are a pressing issue in some big-city trial courts. If criminal judges don’t move dockets, dangerous offenders roam the streets instead of facing punishment. If civil judges don’t move dockets, Texas families and businesses wait too long for resolution. I believe Texas judges must always be accountable to the people and dispose of cases responsibly, but as promptly as possible
Amanda Reichek - Democrat
Campaign Website: justicereichek.com/
Ethics: Since judicial candidates solicit donations and raise money to be elected, how can voters be assured that campaign donations will not impact how judges interpret the law and/or review lower court decisions?
While there is always the possibility of influence, strict limitations on judicial campaign contributions along with campaign finance disclosure requirements provide safeguards against abuse. This possibility is also why it is imperative that we elect and retain judges with unimpeachable integrity and a demonstrated commitment to fair play and their oath of office.
Standards: Texas requires that candidates for this Court be licensed in Texas for at least 10 years and have no suspensions or revocations in that time. What are the positive and negative impacts of this requirement?
The positive to this requirement is that in theory it is designed to ensure a qualified judiciary. The negative is that in practice it doesn’t. Many attorneys have practiced more than 10 years and have never been inside a courtroom, and many have practiced fewer than 10 years and have more courtroom experience than some attorneys see in a lifetime. But disciplinary requirements ensure integrity.
Equity: What can be done to improve access to justice for all, including people or groups who may be underserved?
Increased access to pro bono services, more funding and resources available for legal aid organizations, simplifying the filing process, and removing other artificial barriers to accessing the legal system.
Other Issues: What issues do you believe will be the most pressing for the Texas Supreme Court?
A slew of “hot button” issues that implicate some of our most basic liberties which counsels quick resolution, but at the same time are emotionally-charged and complicated.