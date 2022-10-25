Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young
Campaign Website: JusticeEvanYoung.com
Ethics: Since judicial candidates solicit donations and raise money to be elected, how can voters be assured that campaign donations will not impact how judges interpret the law and/or review lower court decisions?
First, all Supreme Court decisions are published, so our rulings can be tested for consistency, legitimacy and sound reasoning. Second, the Judicial Campaign Fairness Act strictly limits how much judicial candidates can receive from individuals, firms, and PACs. No source can be more than a small percentage of a judicial campaign’s funds, which helps reduce even the appearance of undue influence.
Standards: Texas requires that candidates for this Court be licensed in Texas for at least 10 years and have no suspensions or revocations in that time. What are the positive and negative impacts of this requirement?
Texas deserves the highest quality judiciary. These basic standards, which the voters wisely approved by constitutional amendment, promote competence. One risk, though, is that some voters may assume that anyone who meets these minimum requirements is automatically qualified. Longevity and a lack of formal discipline is not enough. Voters must remain fully engaged to elect the best justices.
Equity: What can be done to improve access to justice for all, including persons or groups who may be underserved?
Ensuring open courts is fundamental to public confidence in our judiciary and to protecting individual rights. The Access to Justice Commission, Texas Legislature, and Texas Supreme Court have made great progress in marshaling public and private support and resources for expanded representation of underprivileged Texans and making judicial proceedings more efficient, comprehensible, and fair.
Other Issues: What issues do you believe will be the most pressing for the Texas Supreme Court?
Among its most pressing work, the Supreme Court must ensure, even in times of crisis, and without fear or favor, that the U.S. and Texas Constitutions’ limits are respected—the lines between different branches of government, between the state and local governments, and between government power and individual liberty. The Court must make sure that the law is followed, wholly aside from politics.
Julia Maldonado
Campaign Website: maldonadofortexas.com
Ethics: Since judicial candidates solicit donations and raise money to be elected, how can voters be assured that campaign donations will not impact how judges interpret the law and/or review lower court decisions?
In my case, I know that my obligation is to follow the law and to serve all of the residents of the state without regard of any campaign donations made to my campaign. As a district judge, I have a record of integrity and ethics that will continue when elected to the Supreme Court, I have never allowed any campaign donation to influence my decisions which are always in accordance with the law.
Standards: Texas requires that candidates for this Court be licensed in Texas for at least 10 years and have no suspensions or revocations in that time. What are the positive and negative impacts of this requirement?
The positive impacts are, the experience practicing, learning about different areas of the law and improving professionally. It is important that the judges, charged with the interpretation of the laws have the utmost ethical behavior and no record of misconduct. The negative impact regarding the length of time is that young lawyers are unable to participate at this level of the judiciary.
Equity: What can be done to improve access to justice for all, including persons or groups who may be underserved?
Increase funds for nonprofits who provide services for low-income Texans, ensure that there are educational materials in different languages regarding the court processes. Motivate big firms to provide pro bono services and create partnerships with law schools so that law students can hone their skills while providing much needed legal help under the supervision of their professors.
Other Issues: What issues do you believe will be the most pressing for the Texas Supreme Court?
Equity and access to justice are two of the most pressing issues. We have to ensure that the rights of every Texan are protected and that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to justice. The justices have to ensure that Texans feel confident with the Court’s actions at all times.