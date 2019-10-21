Editor’s note: The Victoria Advocate is presenting a series of articles by the League of Women Voters about all the state issues and races on the Nov. 5 ballot. To read more about the election, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Official Ballot Language
The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
Explanation
Proposition 10 would allow law enforcement animals to retire, and their former handlers or other qualified caretakers to adopt them with no fee. Law enforcement animals are currently considered as surplus property of the county, which means the county can only auction, donate, or destroy them. Proposition 10 would change the property laws to allow the animals to retire and be transferred to their original handler or another qualified caretaker with no adoption fee.
Arguments For
- Proposition 10 would ensure the wellbeing of law enforcement animals in their later years by allowing them to retire.
- Proposition 10 would remove the legally required fee for law enforcement officers, or other qualified caretakers, who generally adopt their own retired law enforcement animals.
- Proposition 10 recognizes the longstanding bond developed between a law enforcement animal and the animal’s handler, a bond that would be ignored in a government auction.
Arguments Against
- Proposition 10 may reduce state income. A government auction might raise more money than the free adoption of a law enforcement animal.
- If the animal’s handler retires before the animal is ready to retire, it might be difficult to determine which of the animal’s handlers had priority.
- It is unfortunate that such a common sense action would require a constitutional amendment.
For more information: House Research Organization HJR 96
