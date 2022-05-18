Texas Attorney General
Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the candidates, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races in the May 24 primary runoff election.
Qualifications: What training, experience and characteristics qualify you for this position?
Elections: What is the Attorney General’s role in protecting Texans’ freedom to vote while maintaining safe and secure elections?
Health Care: What is your position on reproductive rights and how would you address the economic and health consequences for those who seek and cannot obtain abortions in Texas?
Immigration: What is the role of the state government in enforcing federal immigration laws?
Priorities: As Attorney General, what would be your highest priorities for the next four years, and how do you intend to accomplish them?
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Dem)
Civil Rights Attorney
Campaign Website http://RochelleGarzaforTexas.com
Qualifications: I have experience in immigration, family, criminal, and constitutional law. My work has resulted in the “Garza Notice,” a requirement that teens in immigration detention have a right to access abortion, reinforcing a constitutional right nationwide.
Elections: As AG, I will dismantle the wasteful “election integrity unit” — which is really about enforcing the GOP’s voter suppression measures, instead of protecting voting rights — and replace it with a voter protection unit under a fully funded civil rights department. I will ensure voting rights are protected, not undermined, especially for voters of color.
Health Care: Abortion care is health care, and health care is a human right. Reproductive choice is a moral imperative and an issue of racial, economic, and gender justice. I’m committed to restoring abortion access in TX and defending the rights of women and pregnant people anywhere they’re threatened. I’ve defended reproductive rights before and will do so as TX AG.
Immigration: Immigration enforcement falls under federal jurisdiction. As an immigration attorney & border native, I understand the complexities of our immigration system. I have litigated against bad policies, like Remain in Mexico, that have created a humanitarian crisis at the border. Texas’ enforcement efforts at the border are unconstitutional, wasteful and only worsen the issue.
Priorities: As AG, I will fight for our Texas families. This means protecting constitutional rights, including voting & abortion rights; consumer protection, so our energy grid doesn’t fail; and prioritizing public health, so municipalities & schools can protect people in the middle of a pandemic and our rural communities have the infrastructure they need, like clean drinking water.
Joe Jaworski (Dem)
Texas Attorney and Mediator
Campaign Website http://www.JaworskiForTexas.com
Qualifications: Licensed TX attorney; 30 years' experience in trial/appellate litigation in TX state and federal courts. TX mediator; 8 years local govt. experience: councilmember, mayor pro tem and mayor of Galveston,TX. Mentored by my grandfather Leon Jaworski.
Elections: I will form a voter access unit from the ashes of the AG’s fake voter fraud division because TX voters should turn to the AG's office when their voting rights are suppressed. District and County attorneys may initiate fraud prosecution to keep our elections safe, but access is the key. I will ensure principals are registering high school seniors. Elec. Code 13.046(d)
Health Care: I support the Rule of Law set forth in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey. Abortion should remain legal and available before fetal viability outside the mother's womb. Government should get out of the way of family planning education and broad reproductive healthcare access. As Texas AG, I would advocate for these positions in court.
Immigration: State government should partner with the federal government to enforce federal immigration laws. For example, as Texas AG I would dedicate part of my $1.1 Billion budget to hire eight SAUSAs (Special Asst. U.S. Attorneys) to work under the direction of the United States Attorneys for the Southern and Western Districts of Texas to prosecute cartel immigration crimes.
Priorities: On day one of my administration, I will dismiss any lingering lawsuits brought by the Texas AG against the ACA before lunch. I will testify in the 2023 Legislature for cannabis legalization (for jobs, to help our veterans, and to give our police a break so they can fight real crime). I will ensure principals register every 18 year old pursuant to Tex. Elec. Code 13.046(d).
George P. Bush
Texas Land Commissioner
Campaign Website http://GerogePBush.com
Qualifications: I hold a law degree from The University of Texas and … Candidate’s response did not meet the criteria as listed in this Voters Guide.
Elections: The AG must ensure that our elections system is fair, just, and secure. As Attorney General, I will rebuild trust with our District Attorneys, lead the charge in prosecuting cases on election fraud and expand our state’s election integrity unit.
Health Care: To me, nothing is more important than protecting life in Texas. As a lifelong catholic, where I stand on the issue is very clear. Life is not negotiable. Our children deserve an Attorney General who isn’t going to just file lawsuits in the name of life, but one who can file suits and find innovative ways to win on behalf of the right to life.
Immigration: Our Attorney General is the first line of defense against the federal government. As Attorney General, I will: 1) Work with the Governor to deploy more National Guard troops to the Texas/Mexico border; 2) Toughen criminal penalties on drug smugglers and human traffickers; 3) Finish President Trump’s wall and continue building the Texas wall.
Priorities: My top priorities will be restoring integrity back to the Office of Attorney General, protecting our borders and elections, standing up to the federal government to protect Texans' constitutional liberties, and defending and standing with law enforcement. Texans can rest assured that I won’t just file suit against the Federal Government, but I’ll also win the cases filed.
Ken Paxton (Rep)
Candidate has not responded to questions.
