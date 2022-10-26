Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker – Republican – Did not respond to the League of Women Voters’ questionnaire as of Oct. 24. We will monitor the site and if he replies, we will publish his responses.
Dana Huffman- Democrat
Campaign Website: judgehuffman.com
Ethics: Since judicial candidates solicit donations and raise money to be elected, how can voters be assured that campaign donations will not impact how judges interpret the law and/or review lower court decisions?
The judicial conduct commission and the oath taken hopefully provide assurances that donations will not affect legal interpretation(s).
Philosophy: What is your judicial philosophy?
Dana Huffman: To see that justice is done.
Standards: Texas requires that candidates for this Court be licensed in Texas for at least 10 years and have no suspensions or revocations in that time. What are the positive and negative impacts of this requirement?
Positive: ensures that a candidate has substantial years of legal experience needed.
Negative: Some attorneys may have accumulated more practical experience specific to their bench than another attorney who has practiced longer but not necessarily in matters specific to the court.
Equity: What can be done to improve access to justice for all, including people or groups who may be underserved?
More access to pro bono representation as well as access to language lines that cover all languages at every proceeding.