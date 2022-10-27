Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure III - Republican
Campaign Website: VotejudgeJesse.com
Ethics: Since judicial candidates solicit donations and raise money to be elected, how can voters be assured that campaign donations will not impact how judges interpret the law and/or review lower court decisions?
Judges take an oath to rule impartially and should remove themselves from a case when they cannot. Voters should educate themselves about all candidates for elected office, including judges, and evaluate their track records and campaign promises. Since I have not knowingly received campaign money from a party appearing before me, voters can be sure that contributions have not influenced me.
Philosophy: What is your judicial philosophy?
I follow the text of the constitutional provision or statute in question. It is rarely, if ever, proper for a judge to depart from the plain, original public meaning of the text.
When dealing with "non-textual" issues, I strive to bring common sense to my decision making, always keeping in mind that vindicating the rights of the citizen is paramount.
Standards: Texas requires that candidates for this Court be licensed in Texas for at least 10 years and have no suspensions or revocations in that time. What are the positive and negative impacts of this requirement?
The positive impact of the requirement is that it helps promote experience (and ethical conduct) so that judges have sufficient experience in the law before making very important decisions that affect the life and liberty of the litigants before the Court.
The negative impact could be that a very qualified, but relatively inexperienced lawyer is unable to join this Court.
Equity: What can be done to improve access to justice for all, including people or groups who may be underserved?
In the criminal justice system, indigent defendants at the trial court level are appointed counsel, and we need to ensure that such counsel is competent, fairly compensated, and have reasonable caseloads. In the civil system, other states have experimented with allowing non-lawyers to handle certain matters - an innovation worth evaluating to allow greater access to Texas courts.
Robert Johnson
Campaign Website: judgerobertjohnson.com
Ethics: Since judicial candidates solicit donations and raise money to be elected, how can voters be assured that campaign donations will not impact how judges interpret the law and/or review lower court decisions?
The truth? There is no way voters can be 100% certain campaign donations will not impact judicial decisions. That's why I favor a system that provides for equal public funding for judicial elections, just as I support a non-partisan judiciary. A judge's decision should be based on legal precedent. If you vote for me, I promise to decide cases according to the law.
Philosophy: What is your judicial philosophy?
My judicial philosophy can be summed up in three words: Less is more. The less a judge attempts to impose his or her will on judicial decision making the more consistent our application of the law will be. Ultimately, this job is not about me or my opponent. This job is about you and all our fellow Texans. I will remain focused on upholding the letter and spirit of the law as it is written.
Standards: Texas requires that candidates for this Court be licensed in Texas for at least 10 years and have no suspensions or revocations in that time. What are the positive and negative impacts of this requirement?
The Court of Criminal Appeals is the highest appellate court in the state concerning criminal matters. This court hears only criminal cases. Judges who serve on the highest criminal court should also have the highest level of experience in practicing criminal law. I have nearly two decades of criminal law experience. While 10 years is adequate, I believe two decades is better.
Equity: What can be done to improve access to justice for all, including people or groups who may be underserved?
I believe our State Bar has set high standards for the representation of indigent and underserved people/ communities, but we can do more. We should incentivize pro bono legal services for large law firms by providing discounted bar dues and continuing legal education fees for those who show a set minimum number of indigent defense hours. Our justice system is only as fair as it is perceived.