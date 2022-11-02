Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Governor
Greg Abbott – Republican
Did not respond to the League of Women Voters questionnaire as of Nov. 1. We will monitor the site, if he does respond we will publish his answers.
Beto O'Rourke - Democrat
Campaign Website: betofortexas.com
Gun Safety: What steps, if any, should be taken to curb gun violence in our communities?
I will always prioritize the lives of our children and the safety of our fellow Texans over any special interest. As governor, I will fight for bipartisan, commonsense gun safety measures that the majority of Texans agree on, like raising the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle to 21, implementing universal background checks, and establishing a red flag law system.
Economy: What can be done at the state level to address the high rate of inflation and other economic challenges faced by Texans?
I'll lower property taxes by closing the loopholes that allow wealthy corporations to push their tax burden onto homeowners and small businesses. I'll reduce energy bills by fixing the problems with the Texas power grid, investing in energy efficiency, and providing direct bill assistance. And I'll raise the minimum wage to $15/hour so that hardworking Texans can afford to support their families.
Power Grid: What can be done to ensure that Texas has sufficient power during extreme weather conditions?
To prevent another deadly blackout and lower Texans' skyrocketing electricity bills, I will connect Texas to the national grid, weatherize all elements of our energy infrastructure, invest in energy efficiency, build out more transmission and storage capacity, and establish mechanisms to prevent energy companies from price gouging ratepayers.
Elections: Considering the high rate of vote-by-mail ballot rejections in the 2022 Primary Elections, what changes, if any, are needed to election laws?
I will ensure every eligible voter in Texas can freely and fairly cast their ballot, including by repealing onerous and purposefully confusing vote-by-mail procedures, implementing online and same-day voter registration, guaranteeing easy, equitable access to polling places, and establishing independent redistricting commissions to end gerrymandering.
Immigration: What is the role of the state government in addressing immigration at the border?
The state government should provide local communities the support they need to respond to migration flows at the border in a safe and orderly fashion. That can include support for migrant processing, shelter, and transportation—as long as it is done in a way that reflects our values, upholds U.S. asylum laws, and refrains from wasting taxpayer dollars on political stunts instead of solutions.
Abortion: How would you address the economic and health consequences for those who cannot obtain abortions in Texas?
I will fight to repeal Texas' extreme abortion laws that endanger the lives of women and make no exception for rape or incest. I will also strengthen investments in women's health and family planning programs to increase access to contraception and cancer screenings, and combat Texas' maternal mortality crisis by expanding Medicaid and increasing pregnancy Medicaid to one-year postpartum.
Mark Tippetts - Libertarian
Campaign Website: Mark4Gov.com
Gun Safety: What steps, if any, should be taken to curb gun violence in our communities?
To meet Texans' security and education preferences, I support a school choice system so all Texans can afford to send their children to private, public, or home school. Cut taxes and government spending to create a more vibrant economy that draws people away from criminal activity. Curb drug war-related violence by legalizing marijuana.
Economy: What can be done at the state level to address the high rate of inflation and other economic challenges faced by Texans?
As a Libertarian, I’m in favor of reducing government spending and lower taxes at all levels. Inflation is caused by the federal government printing more money to cover its massive spending which devalues the dollar. Currently a few insiders grant targeted tax cuts and incentives to get businesses to move here. Instead, I support taxing all businesses at the same, but a lower rate overall.
Power Grid: What can be done to ensure that Texas has sufficient power during extreme weather conditions?
I built a hydroelectric plant in Belize, Central America, and know that bad decisions by government regulators have caused our power grid problems and outages. We need to get the governments out of the energy management business so one bad decision-maker can’t harm the entire state. We need to eliminate the current taxes and subsidies on all forms of energy and allow new nuclear generation.
Elections: Considering the high rate of vote-by-mail ballot rejections in the 2022 Primary Elections, what changes, if any, are needed to election laws?
The Republican and Democratic parties passed laws imposing new fees on Libertarians which make it harder for Libertarians and others to run for office. I helped file lawsuits to overturn these bad laws. Republicans and Democrats shouldn’t get to outlaw competition. Let the people decide who to vote for. I support efforts that make it convenient to vote, while protecting election integrity.
Immigration: What is the role of the state government in addressing immigration at the border?
It is nearly impossible to immigrate to America legally. We could end most illegal immigration by enacting a good comprehensive immigration policy, making it easier for honest, hardworking people to come work and live here legally. Reform requires federal action. Instead of seeing foreigners as a problem, we should welcome them as potential friends, business partners, and customers.
Abortion: How would you address the economic and health consequences for those who cannot obtain abortions in Texas?
Recognizing that abortion is a sensitive issue, and that people can hold good-faith views on all sides, I believe that government should be kept out of the matter, leaving the question to each person for their conscientious consideration. A group of mostly men legislators should not be able to tell my daughters what they can and can’t do with their bodies.
Delilah Barrios-Green Party
Campaign Website: delilahfortexas.com
Gun Safety: What steps, if any, should be taken to curb gun violence in our communities?
Retailers must limit the amount and frequency of sales of guns and ammunition. The police budget should be limited as well and resources should go toward housing, childcare, education, gardens, transportation etc. I am a supporter of community police because the police criminalize poverty and mental health.
Economy: What can be done at the state level to address the high rate of inflation and other economic challenges faced by Texans?
We need to halt all fossil fuel subsidies. We should use those funds for universal healthcare and a living wage. We also need public transportation, sustainable farming and renewable energy. Free education and work programs in high school would help boost job growth. As well as a just transition. Legalizing marijuana would boost our economy too.
Power Grid: What can be done to ensure that Texas has sufficient power during extreme weather conditions?
Making all utilities publicly owned, investing more in wind and solar and expanding our grid to neighboring states or countries for better reliability.
Elections: Considering the high rate of vote-by-mail ballot rejections in the 2022 Primary Elections, what changes, if any, are needed to election laws?
Several changes are needed. I support ranked choice voting and proportional representation. I support same day voting registration and voting mail, we need better protection for voters to have their voices heard.
Immigration: What is the role of the state government in addressing immigration at the border?
The role of our state is to be good neighbors. To have compassion and offer opportunities both here and in Mexico. We rely heavily on the exploitation of the global south. I would like to see Texas make amends and speed up the immigration process while also supporting Mexico's economy.. A sustainable partnership would be ideal.
Abortion: How would you address the economic and health consequences for those who cannot obtain abortions in Texas?
Statewide single payer would eliminate the insurance companies’ ability to cause harm to patients. I would enact a law that would provide protection to patients and providers. Anyone deliberately interfering with patient care due to religious or other will face a 50k+ fine plus jail. This is only a short-term solution while we set up statewide single payer and better patient rights for autonomy.