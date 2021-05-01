Two newcomers are vying for the Victoria school board’s District 4 seat.
Amanda Lingle received 690 votes, and Dale Zuck received 568, based on early voting numbers.
The winner will replace Ross Mansker, who did not seek reelection.
Lingle is a substitute teacher for the Victoria school district and has lived in Victoria for about four years.
Zuck is an insurance agent and has lived in District 4 for 14 years.
Lingle, who was ahead in early voting, said she is excited and thinks the early votes are a good indication of the final results.
“We are definitely excited about team Lingle,” Lingle said.
Zuck, who was down in early polls, said he was expecting Lingle to pull ahead in early numbers, but he anticipates his numbers will increase as results roll in.
“We do think it's not an insurmountable number,“ Zuck said.
The two candidates also served on the bond planning task force, which proposed a $156.8 million bond for the May 1 ballot.
The two, though, vary on where they stand regarding the bond.
Zuck does not support the bond proposal. He has said he supports the need for a bond, but he does not think the $156.8 million bond proposal is right for the district and the community.
He thinks maintenance is lacking in the district and that should be addressed before a bond.
Lingle is in favor of the current bond proposal. She thinks new schools will bring economic opportunity to Victoria.
The proposal and the included district-wide repairs will be good for students and teachers, Lingle has said.
Zuck and Lingle want to see teacher pay raises and higher wages in the near future. The two differ on how those wages could be addressed.
Lingle said the bond, if passed, could leave more money available on the operation side of the budget, which can go toward teacher raises.
Zuck would rather move money from the interest and sinking side of the budget to the maintenance side for teacher raises.
Election Day is Saturday, and polling locations close at 7 p.m.
