Voters will decide on Saturday whether incumbent Mark Loffgren or challenger April Butler will occupy the Victoria City Council Super District 6 seat moving forward.
The county elections offices close at 7 p.m.
Loffgren has dueled against Butler, a businesswoman, for the seat. Loffgren, who has held the office since 2019, said competition reminds candidates of what to focus on for their voters.
Super District 6 encompasses districts 3 and 4, generally the northern half of the city, to the north and west of Houston Highway and Sam Houston Drive.
"I think the city is going in the right direction and I'm proud of that," Loffgren, 73, said. Since being elected to the council, Loffgren has focused on repairing local roadways and cutting taxpayer debt.
"Things are going good, but I'm glad the election is going to be over," he said.
As his father served in the U.S. Air Force, Loffgren grew up in England and France and taught for the University of California education system. He was recruited to work at H-E-B store in Victoria, where he worked for a quarter-century before retiring as the store director.
Butler, 48, brings 20 years of customer service experience to the race. She is owner of the Wood House Day Spa in Victoria and the "I Fix Computers Guy" information technology company.
A focus of her campaign has been making the actions of the city council more transparent so voters will have a better understanding of the issues facing the city.
Butler's campaign has focused on the council's use of tax money and ways to benefit current residents as well as future ones.
She has tried to visit all the constituents in her district, joking Friday that she needed more comfortable shoes.
"Win or lose, it's been a heck of a ride," Butler said.
She said meeting with so many residents, as well as taking phone calls from them and exchanging email, made her aware of the many concerns locals had.
"It's all about what the voters want," Butler said. "For the most part, I tried to hit every single neighborhood in my district. I really have enjoyed meeting all the people."
With a current focus on bringing more business to Victoria, a planned expansion of U.S. 59 into Interstate 69 would create a transportation route from Mexico to Canada, Loffgren said. This could benefit Victoria as a hub for all the traffic passing through the county.
While downtown Victoria has received attention for revitalization, Butler said the council had to realize that the rest of the city needed attention as well.
If Victoria wants to be a strong community, she said, it has to retain existing businesses as well as focus on public safety so residents feel safe.
