Republican incumbent Phil Stephenson leads a three-way race to return to the Texas Legislature after early voting as of 9 p .m.Tuesday.
Stephenson, the incumbent District 85 state representative, received 75 % of the early voting. Democratic challenger Joey Cardenas III, of Louise, received 23.6, and Libertarian Michael L. Miller, of Richmond, received 1.5 %, according to the Texas Secretary of State's website.
Stephenson, of Rosenberg, has represented District 85 since January 2013. He has been a practicing CPA since 1976 and was Wharton County Republican chair and precinct chair, according to the Texas House website.
The Advocate previously reported that Stephenson had a legislative victory in the 86th Legislature with House Bill 191, which establishes a statewide collection program for dangerous agricultural chemicals.
The state representative District 85 includes Jackson and Wharton counties, and a portion of Fort Bend County.
Texas representatives take office at the start of the 87th session of the Texas Legislature on Jan. 12.
Cardenas has been a public school educator for more than 25 years, according to his website. For Cardenas, the main issues are education, tax relief, rural development and agricultural innovation.
Miller works for Amazon, according to his website. His priorities are lowering property taxes, agriculture, gun rights, civil liberties, legalizing marijuana and education.
