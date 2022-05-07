Incumbent Councilman Mark Loffgren defeated businesswoman April Butler in Saturday's election for the Victoria City Council Super District 6 seat.
Loffgren garnered 2,848 votes, or 58.54%, to Butler's 922 votes, or 41.46%, according to the county's unofficial results, with all 30 voting centers reporting.
The final tally was reported just after 10:15 p.m., hours after the polls closed at 7 p.m.
"I'm happy with the results," Loffgren said after the results were released. "I hope to continue to help the city move forward. I look forward to serving for three more years."
His opponent said she appreciates that voters let their voices be heard, no matter the victor.
"You know, the voters have voted and you have to respect that," Butler said. "I'm immensely grateful to the family and friends that contributed their time to this campaign. You just have to love and appreciate the voters who took the time to share their concerns with me about where Victoria is headed in the future.
"My heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Loffgren for his election. I intend to continue forward for our community," she said
Loffgren, who has held the office since 2019, had said during the campaign that competition reminds candidates of what to focus on for their voters.
Super District 6 encompasses districts 3 and 4, generally the northern half of the city, to the north and west of Houston Highway and Sam Houston Drive.
As his father served in the U.S. Air Force, Loffgren grew up in England and France and taught for the University of California education system. He was recruited to work at H-E-B store in Victoria, where he worked for a quarter-century before retiring as the store director.
Butler is owner of the Wood House Day Spa in Victoria and the “I Fix Computers Guy” information technology company.
“Win or lose, it’s been a heck of a ride,” Butler said before the election.
