Early voting results showed John McNeill leading Brianne Harryman in the race for one of the Nursery school district’s at-large school board seats.
McNeill, an emergency medicine doctor, took 64.6% of the early vote, while Harryman, a physical therapist and Nursery Elementary PTO board member, had 35.4%.
In Bloomington, early voting results showed E.R. Saenz leading John Ellsworth in the race for the Bloomington district’s school board Place 3 seat.
Saenz, a process operator at Formosa Plastics and a sitting school board member, took 56.7% of the early vote, while Ellsworth, a retired Texas Department of Transportation employee, had 43.3%.
Those results are from Nursery and Bloomington residents who voted during the early voting period, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.