Nursery, Bloomington school board candidates
From left: E.R. Saenz and John Ellsworth, of Bloomington, and John McNeill and Brianne Harryman, of Nursery. 

 Contributed Photos

Early voting results showed John McNeill leading Brianne Harryman in the race for one of the Nursery school district’s at-large school board seats.

McNeill, an emergency medicine doctor, took 64.6% of the early vote, while Harryman, a physical therapist and Nursery Elementary PTO board member, had 35.4%.

In Bloomington, early voting results showed E.R. Saenz leading John Ellsworth in the race for the Bloomington district’s school board Place 3 seat.

Saenz, a process operator at Formosa Plastics and a sitting school board member, took 56.7% of the early vote, while Ellsworth, a retired Texas Department of Transportation employee, had 43.3%.

Those results are from Nursery and Bloomington residents who voted during the early voting period, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

Ian Grenier covers K-12 and higher education for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at igrenier@vicad.com

