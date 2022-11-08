John McNeill defeated Brianne Harryman to win the race for one of the Nursery school district’s at-large school board seats.
McNeill, an emergency medicine doctor, received 61.4% of the vote, while Harryman, a physical therapist and Nursery Elementary PTO board member, received 38.6%.
In Bloomington, E.R. Saenz defeated John Ellsworth in the race for the Bloomington district’s school board Place 3 seat.
Saenz, a process operator at Formosa Plastics and a sitting school board member, received 56.1% of the vote, while Ellsworth, a retired Texas Department of Transportation employee, received 43.9%.