Nursery, Bloomington school board candidates
From left: E.R. Saenz and John Ellsworth, of Bloomington, and John McNeill and Brianne Harryman, of Nursery. 

John McNeill defeated Brianne Harryman to win the race for one of the Nursery school district’s at-large school board seats.

McNeill, an emergency medicine doctor, received 61.4% of the vote, while Harryman, a physical therapist and Nursery Elementary PTO board member, received 38.6%.

In Bloomington, E.R. Saenz defeated John Ellsworth in the race for the Bloomington district’s school board Place 3 seat.

Saenz, a process operator at Formosa Plastics and a sitting school board member, received 56.1% of the vote, while Ellsworth, a retired Texas Department of Transportation employee, received 43.9%.

Ian Grenier covers K-12 and higher education for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at igrenier@vicad.com

