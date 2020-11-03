Democrat Jeff Meyer earned 57.4% of votes reported at of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the race for Victoria County Constable Precinct 1.
His opponent Republican Vicente Flores Jr. received 42.6% of votes.
The results posted Tuesday evening include most of the early votes as well as some of the ballots cast on Election Day. The majority of Election Day votes were still to be counted as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mail-in ballots can also continue to be received by the Elections Administration until 5 p.m. Wednesday, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
In Texas, constables are licensed peace officers. In addition to their traditional law enforcement responsibilities, constables are responsible for serving warrants and civil papers, including subpoenas, temporary restraining orders, and notices in eviction cases. They also serve as bailiff for their precinct’s justice of the peace court.
Meyer previously worked for 36 years, first with the Victoria Police Department and later with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Flores listed his occupation as a private security officer when he filed to run for constable. Flores, a former Yorktown police officers, was previously charged with official oppression. He witnessed the former Yorktown police chief ask a woman to expose her breasts in exchange for community service credit, and later admitted to not reporting the crime. The charges were dismissed, according to the plea agreement he signed.
Flores has no business in law enforcement. Jeff Meyer represents everything a lawman is supposed to be.
