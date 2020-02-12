State Rep. Geanie Morrison hopes her more than 20 years in office will hold in the 2020 elections against fellow Republican Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with 26 years of service.
During the Victoria Advocate’s primary election debate Hicks-Callaway, an energetic 52-year-old Republican, told voters that her military experience makes her qualified to protect traditional Republican values in District 30.
“I really am the right choice, at the right time, for the right future,” Hicks-Callaway said. “As we look out, we see this state becoming more and more blue. You need bold, new leadership that recognizes that and can take the fight and be aggressive.”
Texas House District 30 includes Victoria, Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties. No Democrats are seeking the seat.
While representing the region, 69-year-old Morrison said she has earned a reputation of collaborating with other legislators to pass bills that benefit Crossroads residents.
“I will never stop fighting for our community and protecting our values,” the Victoria native said.
While Morrison relied on her track record in the House as proof of her ability to continue serving the best interests of District 30, Hicks-Callaway suggested 2020 was time for a new leader.
“We stand facing a brand new year and a new decade,” Hicks-Callaway said. “When they wrote the Constitution of the United States and the Texas Constitution, I do not believe that the Founding Fathers believe that we should have individuals in office for 20 years, which is why they wrote in every two years (for term limits).”
Both candidates are pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and support limited government and pro-business polices.
In terms of impact, Morrison said she is most proud of authoring and passing the country’s first Baby Moses law during her first legislative session and of her ongoing work for Hurricane Harvey recovery, she said.
Morrison worked to secure recovery funds in the state budget after Hurricane Harvey and worked to pass 41 bills related to disaster relief and protection. She authored and passed legislation to improve and streamline emergency response.
“We have been through a lot together in the last few years. Hurricane Harvey hit us very hard, but we stayed Texas strong, as you all know,” she said. “I led the effort to secure $2 billion in funding for our region’s recovery and I passed 41 bills to better prepare Texas for future storms, not only hurricanes, but for (disasters in) every county and district in the state.”
Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Morrison for her work during the last legislative session, which also included passing bills that will provide land for the future DeWitt County Airport, removes Victoria from the emissions reduction plan, provides a funding mechanism for a new health and wellness center at the University of Houston-Victoria, enhanced penalties for the illegal harvesting of undersized oysters and provided the basis for developing mariculture in Texas.
Victoria and Refugio counties, as well as Bloomington and Victoria school districts, have had reported issues with handling Hurricane Harvey relief money. Both candidates said they do not support calling for a legislative interim study to review disaster spending, when asked during the debate, because checks and balance systems are already in place.
Hicks-Callaway previously served as a constituent liaison and representative for Congressional District 27 from 2016-2019, during which she was involved in Hurricane Harvey recovery with the Texas General Land Office, FEMA and the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group.
She developed a deep understanding of the issues and process during that time, she said, and plans to prioritize ensuring all recovery money is properly spent and accounted for.
Morrison previously chaired the house committee overseeing environmental regulation and currently serves as a member of the committee. Hurricane Harvey and storm protection remain her top environmental concerns, she said.
“Texas has done very well environmentally,” she said. “If there is anything that comes up, we are notified about it, and I think they're (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) doing a good job of making sure that whenever something is found out that there are solutions and those solutions are worked on in the environmental regulation committee.”
Beach erosion and threats to endangered species are among Hicks-Callaway’s biggest environmental concerns, she said.
“We have to make sure that we’re doing our best to protect those beaches, so not only our generations can enjoy those beaches, but so future generations can enjoy those beaches,” she said. “I want to make sure that as your Texas legislator that I communicate with those stakeholders; that I understand that problem and do everything I can to preserve it.”
Both candidates were asked about mass violence prevention during the debate and expressed the importance of protecting and prioritizing the Second Amendment.
“I highly recommend that those of you out there, all you citizens, especially if you are Texans, arm yourselves (and) prepare yourselves because just like it says in the Old Testament, we live in a fallen world. That is the reality of life in the United States,” Hicks-Callaway said. “As far as it relates to medical health, we have to stop not recognizing the evil that is involved when someone decides to do a mass shooting incident. It is down right evil. It is more than just, ‘oh, he was depressed (or) oh, he had medical issues.’”
As a member of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence and Community Safety, Morrison has visited with people who were involved in mass violence and responding law enforcement, she said.
Morrison said improving law enforcement communication and social media usage will aid in prevention.
"We’re finding that there is a lot of disconnect with that, so what we’re looking for is making sure that law enforcement has the information they need,” she said. “(So) we can know and make sure that whenever there is someone that is out there, that is crying out for help most of the time, we have the information to help them also, which will help the communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.