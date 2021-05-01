Two bond proposals before Nordheim school district voters would fund $8 million in improvements, including a new science lab, elementary school classroom addition and upgrades to athletic facilities.
The bond would raise the district's Interest & Sinking rate from zero to an estimated 98.4 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, according to a brochure published by the district, resulting in $98.40 in new property taxes annually for a $100,000 home. It would take roughly 15 years to pay off the bond.
Residents age 65 and older are exempt from any bond-related tax increases under state law.
Proposition A includes $6,415,000 in improvements, which would pay for the science lab and elementary school additions, convert a prekindergarten building into a library, upgrade the gym's bleachers and concessions, improve agriculture program facilities and pay for a new bus barn, cafeteria equipment and security fencing.
Proposition B would pay for a new track and upgraded tennis facilities and cost $1,585,000.
A $3,750,000 bond was passed in 2013 and has been paid off.
The district said it is calling for another bond in part because property values in the area have increased from $282 million to almost $718 million due to oil and gas exploration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.