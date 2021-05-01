Nordheim voters overwhelmingly approved two bond proposals that will invest a combined $8 million in improvements to the school district, including a new science lab, elementary school classroom addition and upgrades to athletic facilities.
Proposition A, which includes a wide range of building improvements, passed 83 votes to 21 and Proposition B, which will pay for a new track and revamped tennis courts, passed 84 votes to 19.
Elsewhere in DeWitt County, unofficial results in the race for two at-large seats on the Cuero school board showed Mary Sheppard and Justin Cooper victorious, with Donnie Garrison in third place. Sheppard led with 441 votes, or 37% of the total cast, while Cooper won 382 votes, or 32%, edging out Garrison's 357, or 30%.
A proposition to enact a 1.75% sales tax in Yorktown was approved by voters, with 68 votes, or 72%, in favor and 26 votes, or 28%, against.
The Nordheim bond will raise the district's Interest and Sinking rate from zero to an estimated 98.4 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, according to a brochure published by the district, resulting in $98.40 in new property taxes annually for a $100,000 home. It will take roughly 15 years to pay off the bond.
Proposition A includes $6,415,000 in improvements, which will pay for science lab and elementary school additions, convert a prekindergarten building into a library, upgrade the gym's bleachers and concessions, improve agriculture program facilities and pay for a new bus barn, cafeteria equipment and security fencing.
Proposition B will cost $1,585,000.
A $3,750,000 bond was passed by voters in 2013 and has been paid off.
