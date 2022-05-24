Jason Ohrt, who is challenging Precinct 2 Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak, took an early lead in Tuesday’s runoff election, early results from county elections officials show.
With just 1,544 ballots counted by 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Ohrt was in the lead with 903 votes to 641 for Janak, or roughly 58% to 42%.
Earlier, the candidates spent the day letting voters know who they are. Janak said Tuesday afternoon he was doing what he typically does, investigating calls from the people he represents.
“I’m actually working phone calls trying to resolve issues,” Janak, 62, said. “There’s a lot of issues that make this job exciting.”
Janak, who was first elected in 2007, previously said spending taxpayer dollars wisely is one of the most important responsibilities he has as a commissioner. If reelected, this would be Janak’s fifth term as a commissioner. “Really even the primary was nothing like today,” Janak said. “It is wonderful.”
Rather than attending a gathering in the wake of the election results, Janak said he would be at home.
His opponent, Ohrt, 50, is executive director of the Vitality Court Assisted Living Facility. He has said he knows what it takes to attract high-paying jobs to the area, deliver results and preserve the quality of life in Victoria.
He was in front of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center Tuesday afternoon where the county election office is housed.
“I’m standing in front of Dr. Pattie Dodson waving a sign,” Ohrt said. Ohrt planned to go to his father’s home after the polls closed. Ohrt said his experiences in business will enable him to make strategic, long-term decisions for Victoria County. He said commissioners should spend tax dollars wisely and provide constituents with results. “Today, it’s been real positive because it’s my first campaign so I have nothing to base it on,” Ohrt said. “I ran because I thought I could offer people my experience and help to improve Victoria County.” The election’s victor will not face a Democratic opponent in November’s general election.
The 254 counties across Texas hold the responsibility to provide public safety to residents, hold elections at every level of government, maintain records, build and preserve roads, bridges and county airports, and provide emergency management services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.