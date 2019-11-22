Wesley Abraham filed to run for the Precinct 3 commissioner seat in Calhoun County to enhance the quality of life in his hometown, if elected.
"I feel like we all want to improve on what we have and taking care of what we have helps our home town become a better place to live and to enjoy," he said. "I think we can make some improvements."
The 62-year-old Republican grew up in the Olivia area, where he lives across the street from his parents and has watched traffic increase over the years.
"Our traffic out there has picked up a whole lot because of Formosa," he said. "There are a lot of concerns that the citizens out there are having and it is going to take a community to get things improved."
Abraham retired from the Texas Department of Transportation about five years ago after 33 years with the state agency, he said.
"I think I can bring a lot of knowledge to properly maintaining and rebuilding new roads when needed, as well as drainage," he said. "I miss that work and interacting with different people."
He started out as a mechanic, but then began working on the roadways with crews, he said.
Abraham became an assistant maintenance supervisor about 17 years into his career with the department before going on to be the section maintenance supervisor for TxDot-managed roads in the county, as well as some in Jackson and Victoria counties.
He was responsible for overseeing the maintenance of about 500 lane miles in that role, Abraham said.
He said he would make quality and cost efficiency a priority in decision making for improvements if given the opportunity to serve as the Precinct 3 commissioner.
"I am a taxpayer and I don't want to waste my money or anybody else's," he said.
As of Friday, two other Republicans have filed for the seat. Those candidates include Joel Behrens and incumbent Clyde Syma.
