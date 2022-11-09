Marisa B. Perez-Diaz defeated Ken Morrow on Tuesday night to win reelection to the State Board of Education, keeping the district 3 seat in Democratic hands.

Perez-Diaz, who was first elected to the state board in 2012, took 54.8% of the final unofficial vote, while Morrow, the Republican nominee and an insurance salesman, took 45.2%.

District 3 stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to Gonzales County, and includes DeWitt, Lavaca and Goliad counties in the Crossroads.

During the campaign, Perez-Diaz emphasized one of her priorities was to bring the teachers and students into the conversation around education.

“It’s always really powerful to hear from community members who are passionate about this, the issues that we’re taking up at the state board, but there’s nothing like hearing from young people who are directly impacted by the standards that we set,” she said in October. “So throughout my tenure on the board, I’ve committed myself to making sure that we’re lifting up youth voice and current practitioner voice.”

As a member of the state board, Perez-Diaz will continue to play an important role in public education governance across the state.

The board wields significant influence over education standards and classroom materials in Texas’ public schools, as well as in the process of approving new charter schools.

However, Perez-Diaz and the board’s other Democrats will find themselves, once again, squarely in the minority when they get back to Austin.

The GOP held nine of the board’s 15 seats going into Tuesday’s elections and held that majority, with every Republican seat staying Republican.

Only one race, the District 2 contest which covers most of the Crossroads, is yet to be called, but final unofficial results show Republican LJ Francis eeking out a razor-thin win to flip the district for the GOP.

Either way, Tuesday’s elections kept the GOP in control of the state board after an election cycle that often centered around Republican opposition to what they deemed as critical race theory in Texas’ public schools.

Morrow was one of those candidates, a self-proclaimed “conservative Christian” who staked out conservative positions on transgender and racial issues.

On Wednesday, Morrow said his loss hurt, and he expected to win. However, he said he enjoyed the campaign and did not rule out further political work going forward.

“I would not be dissuaded to try something like this again,” he said.

The Victoria Advocate was unable to reach Perez-Diaz on Wednesday to discuss her victory.