Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday throughout the region for the General Election.
Registered voters who have not already cast their ballots in early voting or mail-in voting may vote during that time. A photo ID will be required.
In Victoria County, voters may go to any of the 35 polling places in the county to vote, they do not have to vote in their home precinct, election officials have said.
Voters in other counties can call their election administrator's office to learn where polling places are in their home county.
The Victoria Advocate will follow the results throughout the night. Keep up with the results by going to victoriaadvocate.com and click on Election Central; go to the Advocate Facebook page; or follow us on Twitter @vicadvocate.
