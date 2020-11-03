A majority of Victoria County voters who cast their ballots for president in the Nov. 3 election voted for President Donald Trump, according to the preliminary voting results.
Trump received 20,974 votes, or 67.9% of the Victoria County vote, and former Vice President Joe Biden received 9,502 votes, or about 31.8%, as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, with 20 of 35 precincts reporting.
Final unofficial results for Victoria County were not available as of 1 a.m. Wednesday. Elections officials said hardware malfunctions were causing the final delay.
Victoria County and the Crossroads are traditionally a strong Republican region. In 2016, the region carried the Republican ticket.
Elsewhere in the Crossroads, Trump received 5,640 votes in Calhoun County, according to the county's unofficial final results, and Biden received 2,146 votes.
In DeWitt County, Trump received 6,567 votes, according to the county's unofficial final results, and Biden received 1,494.
In Refugio County, Trump received 2,210 votes, according to the county's unofficial final results, and Biden received 1,108 votes.
In the days ahead of the election, leaders of the Victoria County political parties were predicting different outcomes for the race.
Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party, said that as a history teacher, he looks to the past to predict the future.
In 2016, Trump received 21,275 votes from Victoria County voters, and Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received 8,866, according to the county elections office.
Pozzi said he expected to see an even greater number of local voters cast their ballots in hope of reelecting Trump in this election. Further, he said he was predicting “an absolute blowout” on the state level and a victory at the national level.
“We’re rural. We’re conservative, and I believe Trump is going to do very well in the middle states and eventually sweep the presidency,” he said.
Pat Tally, chairwoman of the Victoria County Democratic Party, said although she expected “Biden to win by a fair margin overall,” she wasn’t expecting Victoria to go blue.
“We don’t have too many Democratic candidates locally, which makes a difference,” she said.
Still, Tally said she predicted that Biden would receive more votes by local voters than Clinton in 2016. Tally said she had heard throughout the community that there are “a certain number of Republicans who have parted ways with Trump,” which, she said, might lead them to vote differently than they did four years ago.
“It doesn’t mean they’ll vote Democrat down the line, but maybe they’ll vote for Biden for president and Republican candidates for others,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.