The incumbent Precinct 4 commissioner in Refugio County plans to work around what he called a lack of funding.
Blaine Wolfshohl, a Republican from Tivoli, took about 63% of votes while Monica Torres, a Democrat from Austwell, took 37% of votes in Tuesday’s election.
Wolfshohl cited a lack of funding and rising prices as issues the county government has dealt with in recent years. The commissioner, who has served in the role for four years, is not sure whether county funding will increase soon, so he said he plans to pursue grant money that would cover the area’s need for infrastructure upgrades.
“We need money for road work and road materials and applying for grants would help with that,” Wolfshohl said following his Tuesday night victory.
Flooding events can also be problematic for Refugio County residents because of out-pf-date drainage systems, Wolfshohl said.
“We have drains that haven’t been cleaned since they were installed 50 years ago,” Wolfshohl said. “When workers cleaned out a ditch recently, they found trash from the 1970s.”
Wolfshohl said he enjoys working with the other Refugio County commissioners and he believes they will work with him to achieve his policy goals.
“They are a great bunch to be around,” Wolfshohl said.