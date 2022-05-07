Refugio County
Refugio Hospital District
Place 2
Harry Lawson: xxx...xx%
Rodger Breeden: xxx...xx%
Place 3
Bob Koonce: xxx...xx%
Tara Stephenson: xxx...xx%
Place 4
Sandra Evans: xxx...xx%
Rosemary Vega: xxx...xx%
Woodsboro City
Proposition A
Adoption of 2% local sales and user tax
For: xxx...xx%
Against: xxx...xx%
Bayside
City Council
Council Place 2
Donna Easton: xxx...xx%
Charmaine Briseno: xxx...xx%
Council Place 3
Ken Dahl: xxx...xx%
Jimmy R. Simmons: xxx...xx%
