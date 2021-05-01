Refugio residents will elect a city mayor on Saturday.
Mayor Wanda Dukes is seeking a third term as mayor of Refugio. She is challenged by health care worker Misty Skrobarcek.
Skrobarcek, who grew up in Poth, said this is her first time to seek office and that she wants to "follow the money." After Hurricane Harvey, she said that through the city the people of Refugio can better prepare for hurricane season.
Dukes, born and raised in Refugio, said not many mayors can said they made it through the February winter storm as well as the pandemic. Looking to the future, she said she would like to help increase Refugio property values following Harvey and other storms.
