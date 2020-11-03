Victoria County's early voters gave Republican Ashley Hernandez a strong majority of early votes in the race for Victoria County's tax assessor-collector, according to preliminary early voting numbers published Tuesday.
Hernandez, 35, received 22,374 of votes tallied as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, or about 74.4%, according to the unofficial voting tallies published by Victoria County Elections Administration. Her Democratic challenger Jane Bernal, 62, had received 7,716 votes reported as of that time, or about 25.6%.
The preliminary voting tallies published 8:30 p.m. Tuesday include all votes cast early and in person by Victoria County voters, as well as most of the mail-in ballots and some of the votes cast on Election Day. The elections office can count mail-in ballots received up to 5 p.m. Wednesday as long as the ballot was post marked by Tuesday.
More than half of all Texas' registered voters voted early in some form in the 2020 elections, and the race for tax assessor-collector was no exception. Just about half of all registered Victoria County voters cast early ballots in the race, meaning Hernandez's early and strong lead is unlikely to change as results from Election Day come in.
Hernandez has spent more than a decade with the office she hopes to lead, and her current title is assistant chief deputy of the motor vehicle department. Bernal previously worked for the county government as an assistant chief court clerk with the justice of the peace court, and worked for 26 years with both Victoria and Bloomington school districts. Both are seeking to succeed longtime tax assessor-collector Rena Scherer, who is retiring at the end of her term.
"I’m just very grateful and thankful that everyone realized that I was the strongest candidate for this position," Hernandez said Tuesday after the early vote tallies were posted.
Hernandez said if she is officially elected, she plans to enhance the office's customer service and provide extra convenience for customers while creating a friendly and warm environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.