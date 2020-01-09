Thirty county, state and federal GOP candidates will gather Jan. 17 in Yoakum to share their reasons why they are the best person to occupy the offices they seek.
The Republican Women of Yoakum Area is hosting the forum that is meant to serve as an educational opportunity for residents, said Brenda Cash, chairman of the group's education committee.
Participants at the forum will include some candidates running for office in Dewitt, Lavaca and Gonzales counties, as well as some candidates at the state and federal level.
“It gives candidates an opportunity for residents to get to know the candidates and hear how candidates answer questions on important issues,” she said. “It's a matter of educating yourself on who you want to choose for your candidate.”
As of Jan. 3, candidates planning to participate in the forum include individuals running for tax assessor-collector and county constable seats in DeWitt County; individuals running for county sheriff, county attorney and county commissioner seats in Lavaca County; and one individual running for a county commissioner seat in Gonzales County.
State Rep. Geanie Morrison of District 30 and challenger Vanessa Hicks-Callaway are both scheduled to attend. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud of District 27 is also scheduled to participate. Cloud is not facing a Republican opponent.
Dwayne Stovall and Mark Yancey, two candidates for U.S. Senate, are scheduled to join. The two are in the race against incumbent John Cornyn, Virgil Bierschwale and John Castro.
Not all candidates running for office in the three participating counties or state and federal races are participating the forum.
During the event, candidates will give an opening statement and answer questions from moderators. Participating candidates who have opponents present will speak more than participants in uncontested races.
