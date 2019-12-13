Victoria County
County Sheriff – Dale Fowler, 57, of Victoria, Victoria business leader, 361-485-3190 or dalefowler@victoriaedc.com; Philip Dennis, 56, of Victoria, deputy; Justin Marr, 44, of Victoria, 361-645-4722 or justinmarr08@yahoo.com; Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, 47, of Victoria, police detective, rendonforsheriff@gmail.com
County commissioner, Precinct 1 – Kenneth Wells, 54, of Victoria, sheriff’s office deputy, kennethwells2012@gmail.com
County commissioner, Precinct 3 – Gary Burns, 67, of Victoria, incumbent, ldn333@yahoo.com or 361-220-2284; James Kurth, 46, of Victoria, American Legion Department of Texas Division 3 District 9 Zone commander, jameskurthjr@yahoo.com; James Soderholtz, 56, of Victoria, rancher, 361-237-9341
County Tax Assessor-Collector – Ashley Hernandez, 34, of Victoria, assistant chief deputy, amhernandez0211@gmail.com; Gracie Sosa Mendoza, 52, of Victoria, sergeant of criminal investigations, graciesosa@sbcglobal.net; Richard Williams, 48, of Victoria, deputy fire marshal; David Hagan, 52, of Victoria, contractor and pastor, davidhagan4taxassessor@gmail.com
Constable, Precinct 1 – Vicente Flores Jr., 68, of Victoria, security officer, v.floresjr@yahoo.com
Constable, Precinct 2 – James Calaway, 76, of Victoria, incumbent, 361-580-5763; Alton Johnston, 52, of Victoria, security manager, ajforpct2victoria@gmail.com; Michael Parkinson, 49, DeWitt County reserve deputy.
Constable, Precinct 3 – Kenneth Easley Jr., 50, of Victoria, incumbent, keasley613@gmail.com
Constable, Precinct 4 – Aaron Burleson, 60, of Victoria, police officer, ajburleson1318@yahoo.com; Harbour Holliday, deputy
24th District Court judge – Jack Marr, of Victoria, incumbent, jackwmarr@gmail.com
State Representative District 30 – Geanie Morrison, 69, of Victoria, incumbent, Geanie.Morrison@house.texas.gov; Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, 52, of Victoria, U.S. veteran, jvcallaway@aol.com
State Senator District 18 – Lois Kolkhorst, 55, of Brenham, incumbent, info@loisfortexas.com
U.S. Representative District 27 – Michael Cloud, 44, of Victoria, incumbent, hello@cloudforcongress.com
Calhoun County
Tax Assessor-Collector - Kerri Jean Boyd, 67, of Port Lavaca, current chief deputy for tax assessor office and interim tax collector/assessor effective Jan.1, kerri.boyd@calhouncotx.org.
Commissioner Precinct 1 - David Hall, 48, of Port Lavaca, incumbent and retired law enforcement, 361-552-9242 or david.hall@calhouncotx.org.
Commissioner Precinct 3 - Wesley Abraham, 62, of Olivia, retired from Texas Department of Transportation, 361-553-9903; Joel Behrens, 57, of Olivia, heavy equipment operator, 361-920-2172 or Elect Joel Behrens for Commissioner Calhoun County Precinct 3 Facebook page; Clyde Syma, 62, of Port Lavaca, incumbent, 361-893-5346 or clyde.syma@calhouncotx.org; Edward "Butch" Graveson, 70, of Port Alto, retired, 361-571-5393 or skeeter@laward.net.
Constable Precinct 1 – Plavius "Tyrone" Harris, 46, of Port Lavaca, sergeant with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Tyrone.Harris@calhouncotx.org.
Constable Precinct 3 - Adam Vickery, 41, Olivia-Port Alto, natural gas operations specialist and reserve sergeant for the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, awvickery@yahoo.com.
Constable Precinct 4 - Kevin Koliba, 46, of Port Lavaca, incumbent and local business owner, 361-550-8620 or kevin.koliba@calhouncotx.org; Louis Warren, 36, of Seadrift, deputy with Seadrift Police Department, 512-963-8423 or warren0@me.com; Lee Jordan, 35, of Seadrift, paramedic with Sacred Heart and part-time police officer with the Seadrift Police Department, 512-963-8423 or leejordan.seadrift@gmail.com.
Constable Precinct 5 - David Thomas, 45, of Port O'Connor, incumbent, david.harris@calhounco.tx.
24th District Court judge – Jack Marr, of Victoria, incumbent, jackwmarr@gmail.com.
State Representative District 30 – Geanie Morrison, 69, of Victoria, incumbent, Geanie.Morrison@house.texas.gov; Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, 52, of Victoria, U.S. veteran, jvcallaway@aol.com.
State Senator District 18 – Lois Kolkhorst, 55, of Brenham, incumbent, info@loisfortexas.com.
U.S. Representative District 27 – Michael Cloud, 44, of Victoria, incumbent, hello@cloudforcongress.com.
DeWitt County
Sheriff - Carl Bowen, 55, of DeWitt County, incumbent, 361-550-8889 or cbowen1210@yahoo.com.
Tax Assessor Collector - Ashley Mraz, 34, of Cuero, incumbent, 361-275-0879 or ashley_mraz@yahoo.com; Guy Dolan, 56, of Cuero, property investor, guydolan073@gmail.com.
County Attorney - Jay Condie, 58, of Cuero, incumbent, 361-275-0812 or jay.condie@co.dewitt.tx.us.
Commissioner Precinct 1 - Curtis Afflerbach, of Cuero, incumbent, 361-275-6441 or commish1@co.dewitt.tx.us.
Commissioner Precinct 3 - James Kaiser, 66, of Yorktown, incumbent, 361-564-2321 or jkaiserk@gmail.com.
Constable Precinct 1 - Kelly Phelps, 46, Cuero, incumbent, 361-935-4279 or d.kphelps@yahoo.com.
Constable Precinct 2 - Jeffery Abbott, 56, of DeWitt County, incumbent, 361-564-7221 or jeff.abbott@co.dewitt.tx.us; Jefferson Hobbs, 45, of DeWitt County, Marathon oil operator and police reserve, jefferson.hobbs@yahoo.com.
District Attorney - Rob Lassmann, 59, of Cuero, incumbent, 361-275-2612.
24th District Court judge - Jack Marr, of Victoria, incumbent, jackwmarr@gmail.com
135th District Court judge - Kemper Stephen Williams, of Victoria, incumbent, kwilliams@cscd.net
State Representative District 30 - Geanie Morrison, 69, of Victoria, incumbent, Geanie.Morrison@house.texas.gov; Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, 52, of Victoria, U.S. veteran, jvcallaway@aol.com
State Senator District 18 - Lois Kolkhorst, 55, of Brenham, incumbent, info@loisfortexas.com
Goliad County
County attorney - Rob Baiamonte, 62, of Goliad, incumbent, 361-645-2184 and 361-935-2321, rbaiamonte@goliadcountytx.gov
Sheriff - Roy Boyd Jr., 48, of Goliad, peace officer, 361-645-9235, boyd4sheriff@gmail.com
Tax assessor-collector - Michelle D. Garcia, 50, of Goliad, incumbent, 361-220-0635.
Commissioner Precinct 1 - Kenneth Edwards, 68, of Goliad, retired rancher, 361-645-2928 and 361-676-2345, kpedwards@msn.com; Tony Garcia, 54, of Goliad County, road and bridge operator for Precinct 3, 361-645-9573, tonyg9597@gmail.com
Commissioner Precinct 3 - John Creech, 65, of Weesatche, retired, 979-236-1067; Mickey White, 63, of Goliad, incumbent, 361-244-5567, mwhite@goliadcountytx.gov; Glenn Ray Pitts, 58, of Goliad, manager at Goliad Auto Parts, 361-676-8777; Kirby Brumby, 73, of Goliad, sheriff, 361-645-1210 and 361-645-3451, goliadbrumby@gmail.com.
Constable Precinct 2 - Daniel Canfield, 62, of Goliad, carpenter, 361-576-5525; Virginia Post, 44, of Goliad, lead security officer and safety trainer at South Texas Electric Cooperative, 361-935-3979.
Constable Precinct 1 - John Pape, 63, of Goliad, captain at the Goliad County Sheriff's Office, 713-301-9706 and 361-645-3451, johnpape@rocketmail.com; Joseph San Miguel, 47, of Goliad, oilfield supply branch manager, 361-573-3950 and 361-894-4238, txfirerescue@att.net.
24th District Attorney - Rob Lassmann, 59, of Cuero, district attorney, 361-649-6292, roblassmann@sbcglobal.net
24th District Court judge – Jack Marr, of Victoria, incumbent, jackwmarr@gmail.com.
U.S. Representative District 34 - Rey Gonzalez, 38, of Harlingen, physician and lawyer, 956-406-4493, info@reygonzales.org; Rod Lingsch, 63, of San Antonio, rod.lingsch@gmail.com
Jackson County
Sheriff – Andrew (Andy) Louderback, 59, of Edna, incumbent, ajl19@yahoo.com
Tax Assessor-Collector – Monica Hyek Foster, 57, of Edna, incumbent, 361-782-3473 or m.foster@co.jackson.tx.us
Constable Precinct 2 – Curt Gabrysch, 58, of Ganado, incumbent, 361-771-2248, c.gabrysch@co.jackson.tx.us
Constable Precinct 1 – Joel Price, 54, of Edna (El Toro area), deputy sheriff, 361-235-2201; Clinton Woolridge, 56, of Edna, police officer, cwooldridge563@gmail.com
Commissioner Precinct 1 – Wayne Hunt, of Edna, incumbent, 361-782-2804; Clinton Eugene Shefcik, 62, of Edna (Cordele), retired farmer, 361-782-1258 or clintonshefick@live.com
Commissioner Precinct 3 – Johnny E. Belicek, 64, of Edna, incumbent, 361-782-1206; Rodney Fowler, 54, of Edna, plumber/business owner, 361-782-6291 or rdnfowl@aol.com; Glenn Martin, 70, of Edna, Precinct 1 employee, 361-782-1286
State Senator District 18 - Lois W. Kolkhorst, of Brenham, incumbent, info@loisfortexas.com
State Representative District 85 – Abolaji Tijani Ayobami , of Richmond, business owner/engineering, efatab@yahoo.com; Robert Boettcher, of Sugar Land, senior engineer, robert.boettcher.txgop@gmail.com; Phil Stephenson, of Wharton, incumbent/certified public accountant, pstephenson@stephensonco.com
District Judge, 135th Judicial District – Kemper Stephen Williams, of Victoria, incumbent, kwilliams@cscd.net;
District Judge, 24th Judicial District – Jack Marr, of Victoria, incumbent, jackwmarr@gmail.com
U.S. Representative District 27 – Michael Cloud, of Victoria, incumbent, hello@cloudforcongress.com
Lavaca County
County Attorney - Kyle Denney, of Hallettsville, kyle@denneylawoffice.com; James Reeves, of Hallettsville.
Sheriff - Micah Harmon, of Hallettsville, mcharmon@hotmail.com.
Tax Assessor-Collector - Deborah Sevcik, 57 of Hallettsville, incumbent, dsevcik@co.lavaca.tx.us or 361-798-3601.
Commissioner, Precinct 1 - Travis Henderson, of Hallettsville, travisghenderson@yahoo.com; Edward Pustka of Hallettsville, incumbent, 361-772-8524.
Commissioner, Precinct 3 - Frankie Bates, of Shiner, incumbent, fbates8179@sbcglobal.net or 501-352-8179; Cleve Handley, 55, of Shiner, works in road and bridge maintenance, cleve_handley@hotmail.com or 361-293-0611; Kenny Siegel, 53, of Shiner, DeWitt County employee, kenny.siegel@yahoo.com or 361-293-8917; Mark Yackel of Shiner, markyackel@yahoo.com.
Constable, Precinct 1 - Mike Buchanek, of Hallettsville, incumbent, buchanek@yahoo.com or 361-550-6508.
Constable, Precinct 2 - Charles Greive, of Moulton, incumbent, cgreive@sbcglobal.net.
Constable, Precinct 3 - Larry Hlavac of Shiner, hlavacl@gvec.net.
Constable, Precinct 4 - Kerry Peterson of Yoakum, kerry.peterson1960@yahoo.com.
25th Judicial District judge - Bill Old, Seguin, incumbent; Jacqueline Phillips Ott, of McQueeney, attorney
2nd 25th Judicial district judge - Jessica Richard Crawford, of Seguin, incumbent
State Representative District 13 - Ben Leman, Brenham
State Senator District 18 - Lois W. Kolkhorst, of Brenham, incumbent, info@loisfortexas.com
U.S. Representative District 27 – Michael Cloud, of Victoria, incumbent, hello@cloudforcongress.com
Refugio County
County Attorney – Deb Bauer, of Refugio, incumbent.
Sheriff – Pinky Gonzales, 64, of Refugio, incumbent, Pinky Gonzales on Facebook; Sheldon Wiginton, 55, of Woodsboro, Refugio County emergency management coordinator, refcoemc@yahoo.com.
Commissioner Precinct 1/1A – Louise Aduddell, 60, of Refugio, former county treasurer, lnaduddell@aol.com; Roy Payne, 60, of Woodsboro, annex supervisor at the Refugio County Sheriff's Department, 361-319-1537; John Snyder, 51, of Refugio, environmental science specialist and educator, wetlandspecialist@gmail.com.
Commissioner Precinct 3 – Arlen Walker, 64, of Refugio, self-employed, 361-815-9000; Gary Wright, 50, of Refugio, chiropractor, wright00769@yahoo.com.
Constable Precinct 1 – Mark Moore, Refugio, incumbent; Shawn Zak, 46, of Austwell, retired sheriff's deputy.
24th District Court judge – Jack Marr, of Victoria, district court judge, jackwmarr@gmail.com
135th District Court judge – Kemper Stephen Williams, of Victoria, district court judge, kwilliams@cscd.net
24th District Attorney - Rob Lassmann, 59, of Cuero, district attorney, 361-649-6292, roblassmann@sbcglobal.net
State Representative District 30 – Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, 52, of Victoria, U.S. veteran, jvcallaway@aol.com; Geanie Morrison, 69, of Victoria, incumbents, Geanie.Morrison@house.texas.gov.
State Senator District 18 – Lois Kolkhorst, 55, of Brenham, incumbent, info@loisfortexas.com.
U.S. Representative District 27 – Michael Cloud, 44, of Victoria, incumbent, hello@cloudforcongress.com.
