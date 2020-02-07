To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Goliad County Commissioner Precinct 3. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Kirby Brumby
- Age: 73
- City of residence: Goliad County
- Occupation: Sheriff
- Education: Lamar High School graduate, bachelor of science in biology and chemistry from Stephen F. Austin State University, master peace officer’s certificate.
- Community involvement: Member of Goliad Chamber of Commerce, Silver Santa participant, board director for the Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District, director of Goliad County Water Supply Corporation and an active member in the Christian Science Society in Goliad.
- Family: Married, three kids and five grand kids.
- Contact: goliadbrumny@gmail.com,
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I’ve gone to more commissioners court meetings than probably anyone in the county. I have been going for about 16 years.
I have seen the battles and tragedies and misfortunes of previous commissioners courts.
I believe I will make better decisions because of the experience and time I have with the court.
I also understand tractors, mowing and paving roads as well as the financial stability of the county.
Right now, we are at the maximum on ad valorem tax we can be, and that is not a good place to be.
I am for fiscal responsibility.
John Creech
- 66
- Weesatche
- Retired
- Bishop High School graduate, master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction from American InterContinental University, associate’s degree in emergency medical service from Wharton College Junior College, Bachelor of Science in health from University of Houston and 20 years of construction experience.
- Taught at Brazosport College for 15 years as paramedic program director, volunteer for Weesatche for Warriors veterans support group, volunteer paramedic at Goliad EMS, volunteer firefighter for Weesatche Volunteer Fire Department, church council member at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche.
- Married for 45 years, two daughters, five grandchildren.
979-236-1067 and
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
It’s really pretty easy. I’ve watched Precinct 3 not kept up to its standards in the past several years.
I’ve always been a doer, and I’ve always had a service heart.
Since I’m been retired, I’d like to give back to the community.
I just feel I have been part of this county full time for the past five years.
I’ve got lots of experience with community court and budgets.
I understand it will take someone who gets along with people and the current commissioners to be a united county.
Glenn Pitts
- 58
- Goliad County
- Manager at Goliad Auto Parts
- Northbrook High School graduate, completed first-class level for Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program and emergency medical service program at Techpro Services.
- Registered Republican and participating member in party.
- Married
- 361-676-8777
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
You can’t go wrong with doing what’s right.
We have issues here in the county.
It’s a good time for me to step in and help fix the problems here.
You can fuss all you want to, but if you don’t stand up and participate, what’s going to change?
I’m going to get involved and see if we cant get it on the right track.
Mickey White
- 63
- Goliad County
- Commissioner
- GED, associate’s degree in landscape management, degree Hinds Community College, head equipment operator and certified crane operator.
- Attends First Baptist Church in Goliad and National Rifle Association supporter.
- Married, four children and seven grandchildren.
- Did not answer
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I think I make a good county commissioner because No. 1, I know how to operate heavy equipment. I understand maintenance.
I know how to manage and look at jobs and run them to their most efficient.
I oversee it and make sure the job is done right the first time.
I don’t like sloppy work.
I listen to what people want.
I’m a hands-on commissioner.
I’m running again because I think I’m the best candidate to get the job done.
I work for the people, and the people don’t work for me.
