To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races.
Kevin Koliba
- 46
- Calhoun County, between Seadrift and Port Lavaca
- Constable Precinct 4 since 2012, owner of Red Barn restaurant and music venue in Port Lavaca
- Graduated from Calhoun High School, graduated from the firefighting academy at Texas A&M in 1994, Wharton Junior College Police Academy in 2012, held peace officers licenses since 2012.
- Member of Knights of Columbus, served on the Calhoun County Fair Association for about a decade, previously served on the Calhoun County Youth Rodeo Association for many years.
- Married to Veronica Koliba with two children from a previous marriage who are in school at Travis Middle School and Calhoun County High School.
Contact:
- 361-550-8620 or
- kevin.koliba@calhouncotx.org
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I like doing my part for the community.
Louis Warren
Age:
- 36
City of residence:
- Seadrift
Occupation:
- Lieutenant for the Seadrift Police Department
Education:
- Graduated from the Capital Area Council of Governments Law Enforcement Academy in 2011, started at the Seadrift Police Department in 2013, certified mental health officer and in court security.
Community involvement:
- Attends at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seadrift, committee member for Troop #106 in Seadrift,
Family:
- Engaged to Julie Nguyen
Contact:
- 512-963-8423 or warren0@me.com
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I’m running for constable to bring to this office the integrity, professionalism, and experience that it merits. I know I am the best candidate running for the position since I not only offer more experience and training as police officer, but also already serve as bailiff for the Precinct 4 court.
Precinct 4 deserves a constable dedicated and focused to do the job and do it well. I will be honored if you allow me to serve as your constable.
Lee Jordan
Age:
- 35
City of residence:
- Seadrift
Occupation:
- Paramedic with Sacred Heart Medical Services, part-time officer with the Seadrift Police Department.
Education:
- Graduated from Grace Christian School in Mason, graduated form Texas State Technical College with an associate degree in emergency medical technology and basic structural firefighting in 2006 and the Victoria College Police Academy in 2019.
Community involvement:
- Member and usher of Covenant Life Center church, assistant director of Seadrift Volunteer EMS, firefighter for Seadrift Volunteer Fire Department.
Family:
- Has two daughters, 5 and 7, who attend Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School in Port Lavaca, and is engaged to Venus Houde.
Contact:
- 512-963-8423 or
- leejordan.seadrift@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve as constable?
Serving people…let me elaborate. Law enforcement was my first dream. In college I transitioned into emergency medicine where I learned just how much impact I could make helping to save lives. Firefighting and law enforcement allows me to serve the community in multiple capacities.
The office of constable would allow me the flexibility to simultaneously serve in all three functions. As constable, I would fulfill the lifelong development of a dream come true.
