Calhoun County
POC Improvement District — 3 to be elected — Erny McDonough, 158 votes (11.8%); Ed Hall, 140 votes (10.5%%); John “Red” Childers, 276 votes (20.6%%); David Randolph 195 votes (14.6%%), Steve Baczewski 156 votes (11.7%); Nathan T. O’Neill 224 votes (30.9%).
Goliad County
Goliad City Council
Mayor — Brenda L. Moses, 364 votes (48.2%); Trudia Preston, 189 votes (25%); Robin Alaniz, 203 votes (26.9%)
Alderman — 2 to be elected — Mary Theresa Gleinser, 363 votes (44.2%); Yvonne Ramirez, 283 votes (24.5%); Mary Jacob Burns, 175 votes (21.3%)
Special election – Proposition to legalize bingo for charitable purposes — For, 628 votes (84.4%); Against, 116 votes (15.6%)
Goliad School Board
District 1 — Don Lee Gonzalez, 79 votes (20.5%); Daniel San Miguel, 306 votes (79.5%)
District 2 — Jason Howard, 210 votes, (60.7%); Arthur Luco, 136 votes (39.3%)
Jackson County
Palacios School Board
Position 5 — Ron Laws, 285 votes (60%); Karen Bolbyl, 192 votes (40%)
Position 4 (special election) — Jason Miller, 195 votes (43.1%); Brian Busby, 216 votes (47.1%); Tom Warner, 41 votes (9.1%)
Refugio County
Woodsboro City Special Election
Adoption of local sales and use tax at rate of 2%, For, 296 (46.8%); Against, 337 (53.2%)
Bayside City Council
Mayor — Sharon Scott, 87 (45.8%); Donna M. Easton, 103 votes (54.2%)
Lavaca County
Hallettsville City Council
Mayor — Alice Jo Summers, 762 votes (74.6%); Gordon G. Clark, 259 (25.4%)
Alderman 1 — Michelle C Lanni, 391 (39.7%); Elmo Grant, 594 votes (60.3%)
Alderman 3 — Trent Skelton, 822 (85.3%); Mark Hartig, 142 (14.7%)
Shiner School Board
Place 2 — Tommy Schuette, 1,790 votes (100%)
Place 4 — John Davidson, 411 votes (22%); Christine Presley, 429 votes (23%); Max Moore, 389 votes (20.8%); Denise Overton, 312 votes (16.7%) Craig Fric, 326 votes (17.5%)
Special Election — Proposal, bond Issue for $1.980,000 bond program — For, 1120 votes (57.1%); Against, 840 votes (42.9%)
Moulton City Council
Council Place 3 — Donald Wagner, 211 votes (57.2%); Kelly Moeller, 158 votes (39.8%)
Special election — Reauthorization of local sales/use tax ½ of a percent for maintenance and street repair; For, 127 votes (78.4%); Against, 35 votes (21.6%)
Moulton School Board
Place 4 — Derba Luksousky, 405 votes (49.2%); Nan Pilat, 418 votes (50.8%)
Place 5, Carol Dvorak, 602 votes (74.9%); Belinda White Putska, 20 votes (25.1%)
Sweet Home School Board
Place 3 — Johnny Turk, 215 votes (40%); Debbie Drozd, 95 votes (17.7%); Amy Chudej Picha, 227 votes (42.27%)
Place 4 — Jeff Points, 312 votes (58.4%); P.J. DeLaRosa, 222 votes (41.6%)
Place 6 — Ray Peagler, 211 votes (39%); Nathan Wenske, 330 votes (61%)
Place 7 — Richard J (Ricjy) Raz, 265 votes (48.7%); Robin Boswell, 279 votes (51.3%)
