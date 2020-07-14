Election Central

The much anticipated runoff elections – postponed because of COVID-19 – are here. We will keep you updated throughout the night with live coverage. Stay tuned.

Dale Fowler and Justin Marr are battling to become the new Victoria County sheriff. The candidate who wins will not face an opponent in the November election.

David Hagan and Ashley Hernandez are in a tight fight for the Republican nomination for Victoria County Tax Assessor-Collector. They will face a Democratic challenger in November.

In battles across the region:

Incumbent Belicek faces challenger Martin in Jackson County runoff

Siegel, Handley facing off in Lavaca commissioner runoff

Goliad commissioner runoff pits Sheriff against former EMS director

