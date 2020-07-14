The much anticipated runoff elections – postponed because of COVID-19 – are here. We will keep you updated throughout the night with live coverage. Stay tuned.
Victoria County sheriff's candidate Justin Marr has a strong lead with 3,705 early votes to Dale Fowler's 2,113. pic.twitter.com/r0ZTMHP7wO— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) July 15, 2020
Votes are slowly rolling in to the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center to be counted for today’s runoff election. pic.twitter.com/09I0DY2HJO— Morgan Theophil (@morgan_theophil) July 15, 2020
Sheriff Kirby Brumby has won the commissioner runoff in Goliad County, 232 votes to 194. He defeated former EMS director John Creech. @Vicadvocate— Mark Rosenberg (@markrosenberg32) July 15, 2020
Early voting results are in for the two candidates seeking to be Victoria County’s next sheriff. Justin Marr received 63.68% of the early votes and opponent Dale Fowler received 36.32%.— Morgan Theophil (@morgan_theophil) July 15, 2020
Early voting numbers are in for the two Republican candidates seeking the nomination for Victoria County tax assessor-collector. Ashley Hernandez received 60.72% of the early votes and David Hagan received 39.28% of the early votes.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) July 15, 2020
In Lavaca County, Kenny Siegel leads Cleve Handley 197 votes to 56 after early voting in the GOP runoff for Precinct 3 Commissioner. @Vicadvocate— Mark Rosenberg (@markrosenberg32) July 15, 2020
Early voting results are in for the Jackson County Precinct 3 Commissioner runoff. Challenger Glenn Martin leads with 61.8% of the vote. Incumbent Johnny Belicek, running for his sixth term, trails with 38.2%. @Vicadvocate— Mark Rosenberg (@markrosenberg32) July 15, 2020
Less than 15 minutes left to vote in today’s runoff election. The last voters of the night are trickling in to cast ballots at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in Victoria. pic.twitter.com/HlixO1ctyr— Morgan Theophil (@morgan_theophil) July 14, 2020
Glenn Martin ousted five-term incumbent Johnny Belicek in the runoff for Jackson County Precinct 3 Commissioner, 488 votes to 293. @Vicadvocate— Mark Rosenberg (@markrosenberg32) July 15, 2020
How to vote safely in a pandemic? Q-tip is the answer in Jackson County. @Vicadvocate pic.twitter.com/aYS9vz8am3— Mark Rosenberg (@markrosenberg32) July 14, 2020
A long line of forms awaiting results for races in Victoria County is taped to the wall at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center where the county's election office is. pic.twitter.com/mUh3hzMQbN— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) July 14, 2020
Just 40 minutes until polls close at 7 p.m., and some voters are still trickling into a polling location at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in Victoria. pic.twitter.com/JBg7eJ6Qxu— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) July 14, 2020
Dale Fowler and Justin Marr are battling to become the new Victoria County sheriff. The candidate who wins will not face an opponent in the November election.
David Hagan and Ashley Hernandez are in a tight fight for the Republican nomination for Victoria County Tax Assessor-Collector. They will face a Democratic challenger in November.
In battles across the region:
