Six candidates are vying for the Goliad City Council's three at-large alderman seats in Saturday's election.
Incumbents Robin Alaniz, 61, and Luis J. Rodriguez, 67, are running to retain their seat on the council.
Daniel L. Machacek, 53, Lorinda K. Rangel, 48, Dennis A. Yates II, 48, Roy R. Rosin, are all vying for a position on the council.
Machacek works as an auto technician. Rangel is the deputy clerk for Goliad County. Yates works as an AT&T customer service technician, and Rosin is retired.
All six candidates are from Goliad.
Rodriguez, who is the longest-serving elected official on the council since winning the office in November 2014, is serving as the mayor pro tem.
Alaniz began serving as an alderwoman in 2015, works part-time at La Bahia Adult Day Care and serves on several community organizations, including the Lions Club and the Goliad County Historical Commission.
