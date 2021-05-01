Five candidates are vying for three at-large positions on the Seadrift City Council on Saturday.
Incumbents June Cantrell, 79, Kenneth Reese, 74, and Geoffrey Hunt, 37, are running to retain their positions. Cantrell and Reese are retired, and Hunt works as a harbor captain.
Cantrell, Reese and Hunt oversee parks and recreation and civil functions, public utilities and the municipal harbor as department heads, respectively.
Newcomers are Tracey Johnson, 45, a sales manager, and Kristine Metcalfe, 52, recruiter. Johnson works as a sales manager and Metcalfe works as a recruiter.
All are of Seadrift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.