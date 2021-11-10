Sean Kennedy announced his intention Wednesday to seek the Republican nomination and reelection as the Victoria County treasurer.
Kennedy has served as treasurer since 2007, in which role he helps oversee some $100,000,000 in county funds in various accounts, while also supervising investments for the county and managing payroll for hundreds of county employees.
“I’ve always been a fiscal conservative, and I see a big part of my job as being a watchdog over the county treasury to ensure public funds are invested wisely and safely,” he said in a news release.
Kennedy said he’s been able to save taxpayers money by streamlining how his office mails out statements, which has saved about $20,000 a year, and by moving the treasurer’s office out of the courthouse to make room for a new courtroom.
“My investments that I have made for Victoria County with taxpayer money are earning close to 2%, which in today’s market is very good,” said Kennedy. “I’m very proud of being able to accomplish that.”
He also said that he has the best staff he’s ever worked with right now.
“As an elected official there’s no way to do the job without a good staff on hand. There’s just so much to accomplish,” he said.
A St. Joseph High School and University of Houston-Victoria graduate, Kennedy worked in the private sector for more than 20 years, before beginning work in the County Auditor’s Office, where, he said, he first got to work closely with the Treasurer’s Office. He then served for six years as accountant for the City-County Health Department before being elected county treasurer.
Kennedy also serves on the Investment Education Committee for the Texas Association of Counties and was president of the 24-county Region 12 for the County Treasurers Association of Texas from 2008-2017.
Kennedy is married to Barbara Gardner Adcock Kennedy and has one daughter and two grandchildren. He plays an active role on the Victoria City-County Credit Union Board and served for years on the Local Emergency Planning Committee. He is also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
