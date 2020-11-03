Republican State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst was feeling "really good" going into Election Day in her race against Democrat Michael Antalan for her District 18 seat.
"I've worked really hard," she said. "We've got a good, strong message. I've got a long record and people know what I stand for — there is no doubt about that."
The 55-year-old Brenham native was elected to the senate in 2014 after spending seven terms in the Texas House.
District 18 is made up of 21 counties, including Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties.
Antalan, a 52-year-old attorney who listed a Katy address when he filed for the senate seat, has not responded to several phone calls and emails from the Advocate. He spent eight years as an aviation maintenance officer in the U.S. Navy and served three years in the Army National Guard before starting a career in law, according to his campaign website, which appears to not have been updated since he filed for candidacy in 2019.
The latest campaign finance report from the Texas Secretary of State's office show's Antalan raised and spent $0, while Kolkhorst had $1.5 million on hand and spent about $60,000 on her campaign.
Ahead of the election, Kolkhorst ran advertisements in newspapers, on social media and on the radio. She said she primarily focused on Fort Bend County and part of Harris County for in-person campaigning because voter turn out has been historically high.
On Tuesday, Kolkhorst was trying to reach voters before the polls close in Fort Bend County. She said a multitude of factors, including the elimination of straight-ticket voting and the COVID-19 pandemic have made the election different than in years past.
"COVID has really change things. I've got a mask on — sometimes I wear it, sometimes I don't … and I'm standing further away (than I normally would)," she said. "No straight ticket voting has changed this election cycle, so people really stop and talk. I think a lot of people are voting a split ticket."
Kolkhorst spoke at the Victoria Economic Development Corp. partnership meeting last Tuesday, met with city council members in Victoria and talked with voters outside of the polls at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center. On Thursday, she headed to Cuero to meet with DeWitt County voters.
"I don't think a lot of people expected me to work the polls, but it has made me a better state senator and I've had some awesome conversations," she said. "Some tell me 'I've researched you', others tell me 'I want to know more about you,' so it has made me better."
