The Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate will co-sponsor three political campaign debates Tuesday and Wednesday.
Because of the pandemic, the debates will be on Zoom and will be broadcast live on the Advocate’s Facebook page. The debates will also be recorded for viewing later.
The debate for Victoria County Tax Assessor-Collector will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday; Victoria School board District 3 is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Victoria County Commissioner Precinct 1 is at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The candidates for Tax Assessor-Collector are Ashley Hernandez, Republican, and Jane Bernal, Democrat; County Commissioner Precinct 1, Kenneth Wells, Republican, and Danny Garcia, Democrat; Victoria School Board District 3, Bret Baldwin and Rick Streeter.
If you have questions for candidates in any of these races please send them to deliverydesk@vicad.com by noon Monday. Please specify which race your question is for.
