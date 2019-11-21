Calhoun County Sheriff Bobby Vickery has filed for reelection in the 2020 elections.
"I'm excited to be the Calhoun County sheriff," he said. "And I am looking forward to serving our community for a long time and want to thank the voters that put me in office and trusted me."
The 45-year-old Port Lavaca resident grew up in the county, and said he enjoys spending as much time as can visiting with residents. He became the county's first Republican sheriff in 2016.
During the last three years, he said he is proud to have taken "a lot of narcotics off the streets," reduced the department's turnover rate and strengthened relationships with local, state and national partners.
"We were able to drop our turnover way to almost nothing and it has to do a lot with how you treat people," he said. "We’ve also increased school security and interdepartmental workings, as well as work with outside agencies."
He is particularly happy about a stronger relationship his department has with the Port Lavaca Police Department, he said.
"We’re all friends and we don’t let jobs get in the way of that," he said.
Vickery has had the opportunity to visit with state and national representatives, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump, and express concerns about issues in the region.
“Being able to sit at the table with those kind of folks and bring in more government aid and assistance makes a huge difference," he said.
If reelected, Vickery wants to focus more on mental health issues, which he said is partially addressed by getting drugs off the streets and legislation that senators and congressmen have pushed for.
"We're working really closely with Gulf Bend, our local legal authority, and we've got great collaboration with the seven counties in our district," he said. "I really, really want to focus heavily on the mental health problems that we have ... we have to be proactive and not reactive."
