State Rep. Geanie W. Morrison announced Tuesday she is seeking re-election to Texas House District 30.
Her district now includes DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda and Victoria counties.
Morrison will seek the Republican Party nomination.
“I am proud of what we accomplished in what is being called the most conservative session we have ever had,” Morrison said in a news release. “We passed meaningful legislation to invest billions in additional border security, support our law enforcement officers, ensure the integrity of our elections, protect human life, defend our Second Amendment rights and keep harmful critical race theory ideology out of our schools.”
During the 87th Legislative Session, Morrison served on the Appropriations, Environmental Regulation and Redistricting Committees. Previously she has served as the chairwoman of the Local and Consent Calendars, Transportation, Environmental Regulation and Elections Committees and for three sessions she chaired the Higher Education Committee.
Morrison was a leader on the House Appropriations Committee in the successful effort to pass a balanced budget that protects taxpayers and funds the needs of our growing state, ensuring Texas remains the national model for responsible and effective government. In response to the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, Morrison supported nearly $3 billion in state funding to secure the southern border.
Morrison also helped pass reforms to the state’s electricity grid in response to failures during Winter Storm Uri. In the prior legislative session, Morrison played a pivotal role in securing disaster recovery funding for the state of Texas. As a result, Texas can continue to rebuild from the lasting effects of Hurricane Harvey and is better prepared for future disasters.
“I have had the honor and privilege to represent District 30 in the Texas House of Representatives and I am so excited for the opportunity to continue that work with all of you for another two years,” Morrison said in the news release.
