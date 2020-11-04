Republican incumbent Phil Stephenson won a three-way race to return to the Texas Legislature.
Stephenson, of Rosenberg, received 56.4% of the vote with all precincts reporting. Democratic challenger Joey Cardenas III, of Louise, received 41.2%, and Libertarian Michael L. Miller, of Richmond, received 2.4%, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Stephenson has represented District 85 since January 2013. He has been a practicing CPA since 1976 and was Wharton County Republican chair and precinct chair, according to the Texas House website.
Stephenson had a legislative victory in the 86th Legislature with House Bill 191, which establishes a statewide collection program for dangerous agricultural chemicals.
The state representative District 85 includes Jackson and Wharton counties, and a portion of Fort Bend County.
Texas representatives take office at the start of the 87th session of the Texas Legislature on Jan. 12.
