Republican voters have plenty of options when choosing their nomination for Victoria County tax assessor/collector, with four candidates on the ballot.
Ashley Hernandez has worked for the tax office for 13 years and was endorsed by Rena Scherer, the county’s outgoing tax assessor/collector who is retiring at the end of her term. Scherer will leave office in December 2020, after 39 years with Victoria County.
Like Hernandez, Gracie Sosa Mendoza, 53, also has experience in the tax office. Mendoza worked in Victoria County’s tax office for seven years and is currently a sergeant of criminal investigations for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
David Hagan, 52, is a former Victoria City councilman, and Richard Williams, 48, is a former constable for Victoria County.
The four candidates presented different proposals for the tax office’s hours and possible satellite locations. Williams, Mendoza and Hagan all supported testing extended hours to see if customers would use the office outside of it’s current hours from 8:15 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.
Mendoza suggested opening the office until 5:30 for a three- or six-month trial basis, so that no taxpayer dollars would be wasted if the arrangement was used by customers. Hagan similarly recommended adopting extended hours on a trial basis, and said he would strive for “Chick-fil-A level” customer service if he were elected. Williams proposed having creating a satellite office with a drive-through window, to make the office more accessible to senior citizens and veterans.
Hernandez said her 13 years in the office allowed her to be intimately familiar with what worked for customers. She said a possible step to increase access to the office would be allowing people to renew their registrations at local H-E-B grocery stores, an idea she said she would look into if elected.
The Republican nominee will face Jane Bernal, the only Democrat running for the seat, in November’s general elections.
