Tuesday is Election Day, the day many candidates and their supporters have been working toward for almost a year.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the state, but you can only vote in the county in which you live.
Victoria County has 56,411 registered voters. So far, 15,166, or 27%, have voted. The county's elections office mailed 2,673 ballots. As of Friday, 2,247, or 84% had been received by the elections office.
In 2020, the presidential election year, of the county's 56,665 registered voters 34,429, 60.76%, people voted. In 2018, the mid-term election, 27,304, 49.24%, of the county's 55,448 registered voters, cast their vote.
Where to vote:
In Victoria County, registered voters can go to any of the 36 polling places to cast their vote. To find the one near you go vctxelections.org/upload/page/0178/November2022/PollingCenters.pdf
What do I need to vote?
You do not need your voter registration card to vote. But, you must provide some form of photo identification. Registered voters must show one of seven acceptable forms of ID:
- Texas driver’s license issued by the Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS;
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS;
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS;
- United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph;
- United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph; or
- United States passport (book or card).
What's on the ballot:
Victoria County does not have contested races on the local level, but there are plenty of contested races on the state and federal levels.
Sample ballots are available at the election administrator's office website, vctxelections.org.
You can take a sample ballot into the voting booth with you, but please be sure to take it with you when you leave.
Want to learn more about the candidates before you vote:
- Go to victoriaadvocate.com click on elections.
- League of Women Voters of Texas’ voters guide, which can be viewed at vote411.org. Simply enter in your home address, and the website does the rest.
Voting by mail:
If you have received a mailed ballot and have not returned it, ballots that have not been mailed must be hand delivered only on Election Day.
For more information:
Contact the Elections Office at 576-0124 or by email at elections@vctx.org.
Source: Victoria County Elections Office website, vctxelections.org/page/homepage