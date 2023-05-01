Election day
Richard Kessler, 65, shows off his “I Voted” sticker after voting early in Victoria in November.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

Total registered voters in Victoria County: 55,107

Early voting in person

Total vote Monday: 391

Total vote to date: 1,917

Early voting by mail

Total mailed: 198

Returned Monday: 43

Returned to date: 121

Total votes cast:  2,038  (3.7%)

The last day to vote early is from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday. at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.

Election day polling from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday at the county's 29 polling locations.

Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until election day or hand delivered only on election day.

Sample ballots are available on the election administrator's website: vctxelections.org.

