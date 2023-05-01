Total registered voters in Victoria County: 55,107
Early voting in person
Total vote Monday: 391
Total vote to date: 1,917
Early voting by mail
Total mailed: 198
Returned Monday: 43
Returned to date: 121
Total votes cast: 2,038 (3.7%)
The last day to vote early is from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday. at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
Election day polling from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday at the county's 29 polling locations.
Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until election day or hand delivered only on election day.
Sample ballots are available on the election administrator's website: vctxelections.org.