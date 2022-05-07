Incumbent Margaret Pruett will face challenger Emett Alvarez Saturday for Victoria school board District 6, while Kathy Bell and Theresa Klacman will vie for the open District 1 seat.
Pruett, 49, is a legal assistant at Anderson, Smith, Null & Stofer and has taught at every school in the district.
Alvarez, 60, is a Stroman High School graduate and former city council member.
At a recent candidate forum, Pruett said she has been involved with the school district since 1994, serving in special education, English as a second language and as a permanent substitute teacher. Since being elected to serve on the school board in 2016, she has seen dropout rates fall and graduation rates rise, and would like to involve the community more in school-related issues.
“If we create more partnerships, it creates more opportunities for our students,” Pruett said. “It gives them tools to be successful in their futures.”
Alvarez, meanwhile, said that he wanted to fix and renovate the district's schools, including Stroman Middle School. However, he said taxpayers need to be better informed about issues the schools face and where the district's money is going.
Bell and Klackman are competing to fill a seat held by Kevin VanHook, who did seek reelection.
Bell, 61, served as a teacher in the school district for 24 years.
Klacman, 56, is the founder and president of Restoration House Ministries.
Bell said there should be a priority on trying to keep students in the community after graduation.
"We have bright kids, we have intelligent kids here," Bell said. "We want to keep them here."
Making the schools more efficient will make the students more successful in their futures, Bell said.
Klacman said that residents don't trust how the school board spends tax dollars.
“There definitely needs to be more communication with the community on how money is being spent,” Klacman said.
Both Bell and Klacman agreed that lessons such as social emotional learning, gender identity, critical race theory and sexual orientation should not be discussed in the classroom.
"I'm from the old school," Bell said. "Those things should be taught at home, not at school."
