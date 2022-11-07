Voters in the 27th congressional district will go to the polls Tuesday to decide between reelecting Republican Michael Cloud to the U.S. House of Representatives or replacing him with Democrat Maclovio Perez, a former broadcast newscaster.

The two candidates represent different wings of American politics. Cloud is a critic of the Biden administration's immigration strategy and advocates for an 'America first' energy policy.

"One of the biggest factors leading to what we're seeing in the economy has been the energy policies that are going on, and that's something that our district is intimately tied to," he said Thursday. "But the energy policies that we've seen embraced for the last couple years are really backwards."

Cloud is also a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed his re-election campaign in December, and he spoke at Trump's rally in Robstown last month.

Perez takes a different approach when discussing immigration, pointing to the history of the United States' involvement in Latin American nations' politics and economies as one of immigration's root causes.

"You can't just blame the little guys that are starving and looking for food, you ought to look at the bigger picture and see why this happened, and it happened because of our screwing around," he said Thursday.

Tuesday's midterm elections will decide the makeup of the U.S. Congress for the second half of Biden's presidential term. Both candidates emphasize the high stakes of today's politics.

"We are literally in a battle for the heart and soul of our nation,” Cloud said.

Cloud, who sits on the U.S. House's agriculture and oversight committees, said on Thursday that if Republicans take control of the House, then they will look at bringing accountability to what he described as "corruption" related to the border.

"From the oversight perspective, we'll be able to begin to follow the money," he said.

Cloud supported objections against some states’ 2020 presidential electoral votes in 2021.

Perez echoed Biden and others' concerns about threats to American democracy, and brought up issues like gerrymandering and voting rights. He said he would support legislation meant to strengthen voting and civil rights.

"I think we're at the verge of authoritarianism one party rule, that's what I think," he said.

The newly redrawn 27th district stretches from Nueces County up to the south half of Bastrop County. It also includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Goliad, Refugio and Lavaca counties.

Cloud won the GOP primary with 72.5% of the vote, defeating three challengers including former Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback.

Perez won the Democratic primary with 59.1% of the vote against two other Democratic hopefuls.

There's been little to no public polling on the race, but election analysts consider it to be a safe Republican seat. Twenty-seven percent of voters in Victoria County voted during the early voting period, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

The winner will take office Jan. 3, with the rest of the 118th Congress.