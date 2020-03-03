For a guide to all regional election coverage on Tuesday, click on the following headlines. These stories will be updated as results become available:
“Tuesday is the day,” said Margetta Hill, Victoria County’s elections administrator. “Get out and vote!”
Registered voters who did not vote early may cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of the more than 30 polling centers across the county. Each of the polling locations will offer curbside voting to assist those with disabilities, Hill said.
Victoria County offices up for election include the county sheriff, tax assessor-collector, county commissioner for Precincts 1 and 3 and constables for each of the county’s four precincts.
Also, ballots will include state and federal offices up for election, including District 30 state representative, District 27 U.S. representative, U.S. senator and U.S. president. Sample ballots for the Republican ballot and the Democratic ballot are available at victoriaadvocate.com/electioncentral.
Voters are required to provide an acceptable form of photo ID to vote in the election.
Accepted forms of photo ID include a Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; a Texas Personal Identification issued by DPS; a Texas Personal Identification Card; a Texas handgun license issued by DPS; a United States military identification card containing your photograph; a United States Citizenship Certificate containing your photograph; and a United States passport.
Across the region, voters should contact their individual elections offices with questions.
