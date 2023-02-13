Victoria College’s Board of Trustees is asking Victoria County voters to consider a $10 million bond issue in the May 6 election for the construction of a Student Success Center.
The project, which includes a three-story expansion and renovation of the existing student center, will provide students with resources – including a library, admissions, advising, financial aid, testing, veteran services and tutoring – in one, central campus location. As part of VC’s 2016-2025 Facilities Master Plan, the Student Success Center will become the main building that will serve as the new front entrance for the campus and will include a welcome center for students and visitors.
The total cost of construction and renovations for the Student Success Center is $36.5 million, with nearly 75% of funding already committed through grants, gifts and institutional funds. The remaining funding needed would come from the bond issue.
If approved, college officials expect to begin construction in the fall and complete the project by 2025 when Victoria College will be celebrating its 100th anniversary.
“Victoria College has had a major impact on the community for nearly 100 years, and moving forward, the college’s focus is on giving more area residents the opportunity to get an affordable education and training,” said Bland Proctor, Chair of VC’s Board of Trustees. “The Student Success Center will allow VC to better serve the community with facilities that make it easier to help train nurses, first responders and plant operators, many of whom stay in our community to live and work.”
VC is a major provider of education and training in the community, serving more than 7,000 students each year, including many students who graduated from local high schools.
“Victoria College provides affordable and accessible higher education opportunities at only one-third the cost of the average state university,” said Jennifer Kent, VC president. “This allows many students the opportunity to obtain important college degrees, transfer to a university, or obtain career training to enter the workforce. A trained and certified workforce is also a key factor for the $7 billion in capital investment projects being considered for the Golden Crescent region as a finalist.”
The proposed bond would result in a tax rate increase of about 21 cents per $100 of valuation for three years – from 3.20 cents to 3.41 cents – for the debt service portion of property taxes used to pay bonds. For a Victoria County homeowner with residential property valued at $100,000, the proposed bond would translate to an increase of 18 cents per month or $2.10 per year. The tax rate would then decrease from 3.41 cents to 2.62 cents in 2027. Senior citizens (age 65 and older) and residents with disabilities who have filed their homestead tax exemption will not see a tax rate increase.
The bond election will be May 6. Early voting will begin on April 24 and run through May 2. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 6. For information on how to register to vote, visit VoteTexas.gov.
For more information on the bond election, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Bond23 or email Bond23@VictoriaCollege.edu.