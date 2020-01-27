The Victoria Advocate will host a debate for the contested Victoria County and state House District 30 candidates at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the UHV North building, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
The debate is open to the public and will be broadcast live on the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page. A recording will be posted at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
The public is encouraged to submit suggested questions in advance to Editor and Publisher Chris Cobler at ccobler@vicad.com.
